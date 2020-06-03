The Martinsville City Council hasn't voted on how to trim the budget yet, so at the work session Tuesday night, it spent most of the time listening to wish lists.
The council met with department heads and constitutional officials in council chambers to hear appeals for capital requests that City Manager Leon Towarnicki previously said were needed, but the city was unable to fund.
One such appeal came from Lane Shively, who manages the garage on Fishel Street with the assistance of Shop Supervisor Matt Oldham.
“Several police department vehicles have seen life-cycle, a rear-loader [truck] and roll-off [dumpster truck] both are needed,” said Shively. “The roll-off has over 700,000 miles on it - it’s a beast - it’s a good truck, but it’s got a lot of miles and we’ve put a lot of money in it.”
The city shop maintains and repairs more than 350 city vehicles and equipment and employs six technicians.
The crew is responsible for repairing and maintaining police cars, school buses, fire trucks, electric trucks, graders, backhoes, loaders, street sweepers, refuse trucks and such small equipment as mowers and chain saws.
“We have a 2007 service truck and once they get over 100,000 miles on them, then it starts costing us,” Shively said. “The sheriff has one car at end of life-cycle."
Shively said that even though they perform stress tests on equipment used with the utility bucket trucks, they are always a concern.
“When you’ve got a man up 65 feet in the air, anything can happen,” Shively said. “I’ve been here 33 years and we’ve got the best crew.”
Towarnicki explained to council that Shively’s list was part of $2 million in capital requests in a budget that has “about $130,000 to spend."
Said Mayor Kathy Lawson: “We have a beautiful wish list."
Utilities
Electric Director Durwin Joyce petitioned council for a 2.5% power-cost adjustment increase. If approved, a customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) would see an increase in their monthly bill from $125.50 to $128.64.
“The increase is due to transmission capacity charges,” said Joyce. “it’s about a third of our bill.”
Joyce said the projections show an increase in costs through 2022 and then they “flatten out.”
“We’ve just had the fifth warmest winter on record in 20 to 25 years,” said Joyce. “We’ve been down on megawatt hours sold and anticipate less load than in the past.”
Council Member Danny Turner blamed the increase on the long-term contract the city has with AMP-Ohio, a nonprofit wholesale power supplier serving 135 members including Martinsville and Danville.
“I’m not voting for an increase,” said Turner. “So I’ll just be quiet.”
Lawson asked Towarnicki to draw up a revised budget without the power increase and have it to present to council at the next budget work session on Thursday.
After the meeting, Towarnicki said without the increase he would have to find a way to cut about $1 million from the budget.
“I don’t know where it’s going to come from,” said Towarnicki. “Out of equipment, I guess.”
$2 million in reservoir repairs
Director of Water Resources Mike Kahle told council that bids for a $2 million repair project at the Beaver Creek Reservoir will open on June 12 and after a 60-day review period, contracts will be awarded in early August.
“Once it gets started, the level will be down about four feet,” said Kahle. “It might limit some recreation use and the boat dock might be out of water.”
Council is including a $1.50 per-customer increase in water rates to pay for the repairs.
Towarnicki said the cost of repairs would be paid with a 20- to 25-year loan at 5% interest, with principal forgiveness at the end.
“One dollar [monthly increase] on water gets us $80,000 to $85,000 a year," he said.
The estimated annual payback of the loan is about $100,000.
Police, jails, fire and rescue
Sheriff Steve Draper, Police Chief Eddie Cassady and Fire Chief Ted Anderson made their annual budget appeals to council with little discussion. Most of the budget items in all three departments are mandated.
“We have four bathrooms in our building that are in pretty bad shape,” said Draper. “We are asking for extra funding to try to improve those bathrooms.”
Cassady said that as the pandemic restrictions begin to relax, the court system is going to become very active.
“We are going to be overburdened for awhile,” said Cassady. “I’m down an officer now, I have two in the academy, but I’m under a hiring freeze.”
Cassady estimated the increase would result in $20,000 in overtime expenses.
Anderson said his department was saving money on toner by networking one printer and not using one at every computer station.
“Our call volume since [the pandemic] has been down," he said. "It’s having a negative effect on recovery of funds.”
MiNet/Telecomm
There was one shining light at the end of a long meeting.
Telecommunications Director Mike Scaffidi said his department asks nothing of council and helps with the budget by sharing the department’s revenue.
“We gave back $270,000 last year and expect $180,000 in additional revenue [this year], said Scaffidi. “It’s good news all around."
