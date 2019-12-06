If you feel overwhelmed by all of the talk about Martinsville's possibly giving up its status as a city and reverting to a town, take heart, a town has been peacefully coexisting in Henry County since 1890. The relationship is so copacetic, no one hardly bothers to notice.
“We elect our mayor and council members. We don’t have a town manager -- well … the mayor serves as the town manager -- and we have a staff of people,” said Craig O’Der, current mayor of the town of Ridgeway. “We contract with the [Henry County] sheriff’s office and pay extra for officers to be on patrol on the weekend. We don’t direct or manage them. We just contract for their service.
“We have our own community programs. We support our rescue and fire department with revenue.
“We support the library, We have our own park and programming that we maintain and fund. … We have summer programs, a summer concert series, and family nights.”
Henry County was established in 1777. In 1873 Martinsville became incorporated as a town, and 17 years later Ridgeway followed suit. Martinsville declared itself an independent city in 1928.
From 1920 to 1930 the population of Martinsville exploded by more than 89% and didn’t reach its peak until 1970, when the census that year numbered the residents of Martinsville at 19,653.
“I grew up in Southside [area of Martinsville]. It’s a great place,” O’Der said. “I hope whatever they [members of City Council] decide to do, it will be amicable for the city and the county.”
The relationship between the town of Ridgeway and Henry County is about as amicable as it gets.
“We have no commissioner of revenue, no treasurer. We [town of Ridgeway] coordinate all of that with Henry County,” said O’Der. “They do the billing, and they do all of the assessments for the whole town. And we have some of the lowest real estate rates in the state.”
O’Der said he’s been following the issue of Martinsville possibly reverting to a town, and the talk about annexation is misleading. The City Council has scheduled a public hearing on the issue for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“They [Martinsvlle] won’t be able to annex," he said. "They call it a boundary adjustment. They couldn’t just increase and double their size -- you have to show a need, and that includes professional urban planning.”
“We consult regularly with Virginia Tech’s Urban Affairs and Planning department,” O’Der said. "From what I understand from Virginia Tech, towns couldn’t do annexation, and even if there was a boundary adjustment, the county would still be able to tax.
"They [Henry County and the town of Martinsville] would be separate, but they would be deeply intertwined.”
O’Der admitted in nearly 130 years of existence, the town of Ridgeway never has tested the waters of annexation or “boundary adjustment” as he refers. The town of Ridgeway's real estate tax is $10 a year for a $100,000 home, and the annual budget for a population of 742 is $130,000 a year.
“We are almost a suburb of Greensboro,” said O’Der. “With I-73 and the improvements to U.S. 220, you can be in Greensboro in 35 minutes, and there’s only two stop lights, and they’re both in Ridgeway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.