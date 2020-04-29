Make no mistake, being on the front lines during a virus pandemic takes many forms. One of them is the Meals on Wheels program serving Martinsville and Henry, in which volunteer drivers have been faithfully delivering meals to the elderly throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
Recently one of those committed drivers got into a little too big of a hurry, which ended with a question about whether her admitted expedience should be ignored because of the good deeds she was doing.
But let's start with how this process works.
Every weekday morning at 10, eight people meet in the parking lot of the City Municipal building. They stack empty meal containers and wait for a van from Mary’s Diner in Danville to arrive with about 150 hot meals.
When the van pulls up, the driver gets out, opens the side door and begins stacking the empty containers in the van. In synchronous motion, the delivery drivers open the van's back doors and begin transferring the meals to their vehicles.
The van pulls away, and the Meals on Wheels drivers are in the wind after something akin to a NASCAR pit stop.
These front-line workers take their jobs seriously.
“It’s dangerous work,” Southern Agency on Aging Executive Director Teresa Fontaine said.
Despite the coronavirus, she said, “These people are still going out every day and delivering meals to people whose only meal and contact with another person may be the person you see here” -- she pointed to the delivery drivers in the parking lot.
Cindy Wolfe is one of those delivery drivers, having been part of the program since February.
And in serving that role she recently found herself in trouble with the police.
“It’s real bizarre,” Wolfe said. “I live on a steep hill, and I was wiping the inside of the door [to my vehicle]. The next-door neighbor is 3 years old and was playing in the car. Her mom was outside, and we were talking.
“Somehow she knocked the gear shift out of gear, and my van started rolling back. The door was slamming my leg, and then the adrenaline mode kicked in. I hit the brake, but I couldn’t stop it. So I grabbed the steering wheel, and it finally stopped against a telephone pole.”
The child was unharmed, but Wolfe had injured her leg, and the collision with the pole had damaged the back end of her van.
“The neighbors called 911, and the officers and an ambulance came,” Wolfe said. “My leg was killing me, but it wasn’t broke … just some bad bruising.”
Martinsville Patrol Officer Jamey Clark took Wolfe’s information, and she got back into her van and parked it.
“Several days later, I’m driving it - been working at Meals on Wheels about a month - and he [Clark] got me coming up the road going 45 in a 30 [mph],” Wolfe said.
She said she had been late finding out that all of the delivery drivers were expected to arrive earlier than usual for a special pickup of some frozen items and a supply of face masks.
“He caught me off guard,” Wolfe said. “I didn’t have my seat belt on, and my tail light was out [from the collision a few days before].
“I’m usually much more aware, and I’m normally safe, but I was speeding, not paying attention, trying to go pick up my meals and not be late.”
Wolfe was clocked speeding on Market Street not far from the intersection with Moss Street where John Vincent Eames was struck and killed by a vehicle in October.
“First I applaud the Meals on Wheels program and think the folks involved do a great job,” Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady said. “My position is to make the city streets of Martinsville as safe as we can to reduce traffic accidents resulting in injury as well as death.
“I will continue to ask my officers to enforce the speed limits on all city streets.”
Cassady said Wolfe had not complained to him about being ticketed, and Wolfe said she didn’t intend to.
“It was my fault,” Wolfe said. “I’m not making any excuses.”
At least one of Wolfe’s coworkers felt differently.
“Rather than thanking her for her service to the elderly, he did the opposite and wrote a ticket,” Gene Hardy said. “Well, in fairness, it was the last day of the month, and the quota of tickets written could have been low.”
Hardy complained in a emailed letter to Cassady.
“I requested our drivers to meet me early, so we could load additional boxes of food to be delivered with our hot meals,” Hardy wrote. “One of our drivers, Cindy Wolfe, was running behind, and yes, was speeding and was stopped by Officer Jayme Clark.
“After telling him she was trying to get to work to drive and deliver for Meals on Wheels, he gave her a ticket anyway.
“These are extraordinary times, and unless, in these past several weeks, you walked into 30-plus homes a day without a mask and sometimes gloves and always concerned whether you had enough hand sanitizer, your definition of ‘extraordinary’ and mine may differ.”
Hardy said he did not call Clark’s behavior into question, but his compassion.
The Meals on Wheels program is the only federally supported program specifically designed for seniors and there is no charge to people whose income is near or below poverty level.
“If it weren’t for the people delivering these meals every day, many elderly would not have anything to eat or go all day without seeing or speaking to anyone,” Fontaine said. “We check in on them every day … make sure they have food to eat and they’re okay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.