WHAT: Annual Memorial Day celebration at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville.
WHEN: 10 a.m., Monday.
WHO: Organized by Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner and veteran W.C. Fowlkes.
SPECIAL EVENTS: U.S. Rep Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will be the keynote speaker. A wreath will be laid on the grave of Sgt. 1st Class Raymond Keen McMillian, who went missing in South Korea in 1951 and was buried in Martinsville in 2016.
COVID-19 ADVISORY: This outdoor event will observe appropriate social distancing, and visitors are encouraged to wear masks.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Henry County grand jury issues 138 indictments
-
Eden woman jailed after high-speed chase through two states
-
Martinsville's latest coronavirus case involves a child; city cases now doubled
-
Former sheriff's deputy, three others charged in death of Henry County woman
-
Three rest home employees test positive for COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.