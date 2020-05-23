Memorial Day 2019

Keynote speaker 1st Sgt. Bobby W. Jankowy embraces Cameron Callaway as the Brooks and Dunn song "I Believe" plays during the Memorial Day ceremony at Carver Memorial Gardens in 2019. There will be a ceremony Monday, too.

WHAT: Annual Memorial Day celebration at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville.

WHEN: 10 a.m., Monday.

WHO: Organized by Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner and veteran W.C. Fowlkes. 

SPECIAL EVENTS: U.S. Rep Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will be the keynote speaker. A wreath will be laid on the grave of Sgt. 1st Class Raymond Keen McMillian, who went missing in South Korea in 1951 and was buried in Martinsville in 2016.

COVID-19 ADVISORY: This outdoor event will observe appropriate social distancing, and visitors are encouraged to wear masks.

