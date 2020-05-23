WHAT: Annual Memorial Day celebration at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville.

WHEN: 10 a.m., Monday.

WHO: Organized by Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner and veteran W.C. Fowlkes.

SPECIAL EVENTS: U.S. Rep Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will be the keynote speaker. A wreath will be laid on the grave of Sgt. 1st Class Raymond Keen McMillian, who went missing in South Korea in 1951 and was buried in Martinsville in 2016.

COVID-19 ADVISORY: This outdoor event will observe appropriate social distancing, and visitors are encouraged to wear masks.