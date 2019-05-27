People should take advantage of opportunities to see military cemeteries and monuments, retired Col. Lewis T. Turner said.
Turner was the keynote speaker during the 72nd annual Memorial Day Service on Monday at Roselawn Burial Park.
Turner gave the history of Memorial Day, which was started three years after the end of the Civil War as Decoration Day, to adorn veterans’ graves with flowers. It became an official national holiday in 1971, when it was moved to Monday.
Turner is the one whose fate broke the chain of his family, he said, a chain of dying in war that followed several dates in common.
A relative, Jesse T. Frith, a Franklin County native, fought in World War I with the 126th Infantry. He was killed at the age of 22 on Oct. 5, 1918, during the 100-day Battle in France, just a month before armistice.
Frith’s nephew, Jessie T. Ramsey, born in 1921 in Henry County, was named for him. He went into the army on Oct. 5, 1942, his 21st birthday — and exactly 24 years after the date his uncle died. On Sept. 18, 1944, Ramsey was killed in action in the same region in France his uncle was.
Turner, a 1956 graduate of John D. Bassett High School, 1958 graduate of Bluefield College and 1960 graduate of Concord University, began basic training in 1964. His long list of military awards includes Legion of Merit, Bronze Star and Vietnam Campaign, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Distinguished Unit Citation.
“The death of a solder … is personal, and it hits hard,” he said. “It takes a long time to heal the grieving.”
Before the service, Turner said, he looked at graves at Roselawn and found four people who had died in Vietnam, which, he said, likely would be repeated in any cemetery anywhere.
“The death of American men and women continues to be part of our history” and probably never will stop, he said.
As time goes on it looks like young people are not realizing the importance of Memorial Day and the sacrifices it represents, Turner said.
He encouraged the audience to take all opportunities they have to visit war memorials.
When he lived in Washington D.C., he visited the Vietnam Memorial every Memorial Day at day break, a sight that would “knock your socks off,” he said.
He recommended that people attend the 75th observance of D-Day on June 6 at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.
The 130 national cemeteries in the United States and Puerto Rico as well as the cemeteries around the world for American military are good to see, he said.
More than 300,000 active duty military personnel are stationed in more than 150 countries, he said. The United States has 800 bases in 70 countries, along with “numerous cemeteries and memorials spread throughout the world.”
Some 125,000 members of the service are buried in foreign soil, he said.
W.C. Fowlkes and S.T. Fulcher also addressed the crowd. Fulcher recognized various people in attendance, including Korean War veteran Marie-Bernice Downey, Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper and former city chief of police Mike Rogers.
C.P.D. Mike Stewart placed the POW/MIA (Prisoner of War, Missing in Action) flag at a table set symbolically for one. AmVets Post 35 Commander Shannon Campbell explained the symbolism.
The empty chair represents a missing soldier; the white tablecloth represents the purity of his or her response to the country’s call to arms; the single rose represents family and loved ones; the red ribbon represents love of the country and the red ribbon worn on lapels in honor; the lemon slice represents his bitter fate; the salt represents tears of the family; the upside-down glass represents that he cannot join in on a toast.
Fowlkes gave an Award for Outstanding Service 2011-2015 to Marc Thomas, who has been the chair of the Veterans Service Organizations committee.
Fowkes and Ken Barron conducted the dedication of Memorial Day to the late James Rogers and Billy Barbour.
Veterans Honor Guard Commander Thomas Spencer said the Honor Guard, which was formed in 1973, now has 21 members. In the past year five have died: James Rogers, Jack Hanshaw, Billy Barbour, Raymond Dunford and Daniel Spencer (his brother).
Joey Ellison and a JROTC cadet laid the wreath, and the Veterans Honor Guard conducted the three-volley salute and played “Taps.”
During the benediction, the Rev. Mark Hinchcliff said that the ultimate goal of conflict is not to conquer another nation but to maintain peace.