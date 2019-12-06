The merger of BB&T and SunTrust banks closed at midnight Friday, with the two companies becoming Truist Financial Corp. Federal regulators approved the $66 million deal in November.
According to a joint press release from BB&T and Suntrust, Truist will be the sixth largest U.S. commercial bank, serving approximately 10 million U.S. consumer households and a full range of business clients.
It is not yet clear how the merger will affect the three BB&T branch locations in Martinsville and Henry County as the conversion to the Truist brand takes place over the next two years. In the meantime, “clients will continue to be served through their respective BB&T or SunTrust branches, websites, mobile apps, financial advisors and relationship managers as systems are integrated,” according to the release.
Local SunTrust branches are not included in the merger. Locations in Martinsville, Collinsville, and Patrick County were among 30 recently sold to First Horizon Bank in an antitrust deal before the Truist merger could go forward.
With the merger closing, BB&T common shares will become Truist common shares, and SunTrust common shareholders will receive 1.295 Truist common shares for each share of SunTrust common stock they own at the closing. Following the closing, Truist common shares will trade on the NYSE under the symbol “TFC,” the release stated.
“We are pleased to have received regulatory approval to merge two strong companies with complementary business models and a high level of cultural alignment. We'll be even better together for our clients, teammates, communities and shareholders,” said BB&T Chairman and CEO Kelly King, who will serve as chairman and CEO of Truist.
“We will build upon our mission- and purpose-driven cultures and work to ensure a positive experience for our clients,” said SunTrust Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers, who will be president and chief operating officer of Truist prior to succeeding King as CEO in September 2021. “Following months of thoughtful collaborative planning, we are prepared to begin a successful integration.”
