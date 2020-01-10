Two Martinsville teenagers listed as missing by the Virginia State Police have been located, Lt. Sandy E. Hines of the Martinsville Police Department said.
Tashawney Nivea Gravely, 16 was reported missing since Dec. 18 when she jumped from her father’s car and ran towards the J.Frank Wilson Park on East Church Street Extension in Martinsville.
“She got in some trouble where the police were called, and we were able to apprehend her,” Hines said.
Gavin A. Ingram, 17, had been missing since Nov. 13, when he walked away from a social services worker at the Anchor Home on Market Street.
The Anchor Home in Martinsville is a group home for boys, ages 13 to 17, who have behavioral and developmental issues.
Hines said he was not sure about the circumstances of Ingram's having been located, but he was in police custody on Thursday.
Both juveniles were wanted on outstanding detention orders and have now been removed from the missing children files, Hines said.
