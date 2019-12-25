Some 35 years ago, Stuart Axelrod and Wayne Odachowski had a restaurant in uptown Martinsville called “Sammie’s.”
The manufacturing base for the area was falling apart, and people were losing jobs everyday. So the two men decided to offer a free Christmas meal to anyone that needed one. More than 300 meals were served that first year.
Sammie’s eventually closed, and Axelrod moved to Myrtle Beach, S.C. But before he left, Scott Norman says, Axelrod put an apron around his neck and named him the man in charge of what has become an annual event and the largest of its kind in the area.
“There have been miracles along the way,” Norman said. “I can’t tell you how many people do so many things that make this a success.”
On Christmas Day in Martinsville, more than 300 volunteers came together to serve more than 2,000 meals to anyone who called and asked to be put on the list. But this also has become something much more than serving food to those who otherwise might not have Christmas dinner.
Richard Sarver, a local caterer, had become involved during the event's early years. He died in 2011, but his influence and dedication to the project moved Norman to rename the Christmas Day meal “Richard’s Dinner.”
“Richard was 80% disabled for the last 10 or 15 years of his life, but he ran a catering business from his kitchen table,” said Norman shortly after Sarver’s death. “He didn’t want anyone to be hungry or alone on Christmas Day. … That was his purpose.”
That purpose has not changed.
“You can’t talk about Jesus or share his message with someone who’s hungry,” Norman said. “This might not be the story you want to hear, but this is more than a ministry of feeding the poor. It’s about sharing God’s love with those that are lonely.
“People come here to volunteer from all around and many of them come here just because they don’t want to be alone on Christmas Day.”
After Sammie’s closed, the Mission Center on Starling Avenue became the sponsor of the event, and preparation of the food was moved to the First Baptist Church, also on Starling Avenue.
The “Community Christmas Dinner” was almost canceled when the Mission Center closed after its manager, James Ayers, retired. The dinner requires a nonprofit partner to raise the funds needed to pay for the food.
Without a means of receiving tax-deductible donations, the annual tradition was about to come to an end.
In 2009 the Grace Network agreed to become the event's sponsor and has been ever since.
Most of the meals are delivered, but some people come to First Baptist church and eat there. The meal has always been a traditional fare of turkey, ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing or dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, bread and desert.
When asked what was the best story about “Richard’s Dinner” that has never been reported, Norman became quiet in thought for an uncomfortably long time. In the midst of all the bustle of volunteers at work, Norman looked up, his eyes filled with emotion:
“People think this is about a free meal for someone who can’t afford it, and don’t get me wrong, it still is. But this event has become more about the volunteers than the people who receive the meals. The people helping here, help each other.
“A woman just a few minutes ago told me, ‘If it wasn’t for Richard’s Dinner I would be sitting at home alone in my apartment right now. Instead I’m here with other people, and I’m not lonely.'"
