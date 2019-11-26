There are 2.5 million miles of natural gas pipeline in the United States delivering a quarter of the energy used in the United States, according to the American Gas Association. About 600 feet of it is being replaced along Moss St. in Martinsville.
“We are doing some replacement of older gas lines in that area,” said John Keim, senior vice president and chief operation officer of Southwestern Virginia Gas Company. “This is the same type of stuff we do periodically throughout Martinsville and Henry County. This gas line “was installed during the '30s and '40s.”
Utilities across the country have been working to replace the old pipes to improve safety. In the past 20 years, there have been more than 300 fatalities and 1,200 injuries caused by natural gas pipelines, according to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, the federal agency responsible for overseeing the industry.
“A maze of underground pipes, wires, and cables exits under our yards, sidewalks, and streets to bring us our gas, electricity, water, telephone and cable TV,” according to Southwestern Virginia Gas Company’s website.
“There are three to four lines involved [in the Moss St. project]…water, sewer, and electricity.” Keim said. “We have to be careful with all of that going on.”
Since February 1999, in response to government regulation, Southwestern Virginia Gas Company has been installing excess flow valves at no additional charge on all new and replaced residential natural gas service lines, according to the company’s website.
If you have an existing line that has not been replaced, the company will install the valve at the customer’s cost, estimated to be between $1,000 and $2,000.
The valve is designed to shut down the gas service to a home or business if there is a break in the outside service line.
Moss St. between W. Church St. and W. Market St. is closed to both lanes of traffic until the work is complete.
“They are doing some work near the substation on Market St.,” said Chris Morris, public works director.
One lane of traffic on W. Church St. is closed around both sides of its intersection with Moss St. due to line replacement spilling over into the intersection.
Detours could remain in place another month.
Said Keim: “We should be finished sometime in December.”
Southwestern Virginia Gas Company has been serving the Martinsville and surrounding area since 1942. They have a certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Virginia State Corporation Commission to distribute gas to the city of Martinsville, Henry County, and portions of Pittsylvania County, and have been distributing gas in the area since 1952.
