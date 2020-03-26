By Bill Wyatt
An Ararat man died Wednesday in a 2-vehicle crash on Route 677 in Patrick County that led to charges against the other driver.
Jacob Lehue Goad, 30, of Ararat, was killed when his 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was struck by a vehicle that strayed across the center line, a release by Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts stated.
Joshua Ray, 35, of Ararat was traveling southbound at 6:43 p.m. in a 2018 Nissan Rouge when his vehicle crossed the center stripe and struck the motorcycle.
Goad was wearing a helmet but died at the scene. Ray was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Ray was charged with driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving out of control, a report from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office said.
VSP Senior Trooper K.D. Mabe continues to investigate.
