The accident that sent seven people to medical care and shut down Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale on Sunday began when a pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a utility trailer being pulled by another pickup.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Dennis McBride said the pickup truck pulling the trailer was traveling east in a slight curve of Dillons Fork, about one-tenth of a mile east of Wiggington Road, when a Ford Ranger pickup truck moving west crossed the line and struck the trailer.
The Ford Ranger then struck head-on a Dodge Durango sports-utility vehicle that was a short distance behind the trailer in the eastbound lane.
A passenger in the bed of the Ford Ranger was ejected. He and a female passenger inside the Ranger were airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Fieldale Fire Chief Todd Norman said Sunday five people were transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville. McBride said he believes several of them were in the Durango but that he needs to confirm that detail with the investigating trooper.
McBride did not have names or the medical conditions of any of the injured.
The Durango and Ford Ranger were total losses, and about $200 damage was done to the utility trailer, McBride said.
VSP was notified of the accident at 2:29 p.m. Sunday, McBride said, and the road was closed about three hours until the scene was cleared, he said.
