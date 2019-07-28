Nancy Bell, population health manager for West Piedmont Health District, says that obesity, diabetes, and mental health are our area’s top health concerns. Martinsville-Henry County has one of the highest and fastest-growing rates of diabetes in Virginia to data supplied by the Virginia Department of Health. CountyHealthRankings.org says the percentage of people over the age of 20 in M-HC with diabetes is the highest in the state. It is estimated that 17% of the area's population over the age of 20 is diabetic. Overall diabetes prevalence in the state of Virginia is 10%. Bell, a Franklin county native, has worked most of her career in Martinsville, including with Martinsville City Public Schools, the Virginia Museum of Natural History and the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge. She also was executive director of United Way in Franklin County. Bell talked with the Martinsville Bulletin about the state of health in the area.
MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN: What is the West Piedmont Health District?
NANCY BELL: "The West Piedmont Health District is comprised of the Henry, Patrick and Franklin county area. We work very closely with the Martinsville-Henry County Health Coalition. We partner with agencies that are non-profits working on similar issues. When I say ‘issues,’ there are things we call 'determinates' to health. Those are things like housing, daycare, affordable food, and all kinds of things.”
BULLETIN: As population health manager, what is your role?
BELL: “I go out into the community. I collect data and work with various groups to determine health issues in the community and implement evidence-based programs to address those."
BULLETIN: Do you have an example?
BELL: “One example of something we’ve done in recent years, is we have started Giving Gardens. The food grown there is dedicated to food banks and soup kitchens. We have bought commercial refrigeration for food banks and soup kitchens in the West Piedmont with grant money we had, so the produce would not spoil as fast. We have implemented a very successful program called the Diabetes Prevention Program that has a goal of keeping people who are prediabetic from developing the full-blown disease and that is going very well. This program is sanctioned by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.”
BULLETIN: We do you see as the region's No. 1 health concern?
BELL: “I am going to say what the data says, and it’s that we are overweight, and we don’t move a lot, so obesity and sloth. Out of that comes diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and a number of other things.”
BULLETIN: Can we do something about this problem?
BELL: "Type 2 diabetes is absolutely avoidable with lifestyle change, but once you have it you have to deal with it for the rest of your life.”
BULLETIN: What's the solution?
BELL: “We need to encourage people to go out-doors and move around. The number one thing is the lack of activity. Because of that we have higher rates than state average for diabetes, heart disease and stroke.”
BULLETIN: You noted noted that obesity can contribute to depression.
BELL: "I think the biggest hole we need to fill is mental health. We have Piedmont Community Services, and they are doing great with what they have, but they need like ten-fold. We don’t have access to all that we need.”
BULLETIN: Is there one final point you would make about how to have a healthier community?
BELL: “I think when you get your obesity under control and your mental health under control, a lot of the other things fall into place.”