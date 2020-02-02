Patrick County is one of 12 projects across Virginia that will benefit from $18.3 million in grants from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative
Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced a grant of $798,283 that Patrick County offices can to put toward broadband expansion — and do it quickly.
Overall these projects leverage more than $35 million in local and private matching funds and will connect approximately 36,000 households, including thousands of businesses and community anchor institutions.
VATI provides targeted funding to extend service to areas that are presently unserved by any broadband provider. Projects were selected through a competitive process that evaluated each project for demonstrated need and benefit for the community, applicant readiness and capacity and the cost and leverage of the proposed project. The level of funding awarded was based on the infrastructure needs in the project areas.
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service said that Virginia has a rural population of approximately 1,041,000, and in 2015 the Federal Communications Commission’s rural broadband report said that approximately 64% of Virginia’s rural population lacks access to broadband. That means approximately 660,000 Virginians need broadband access.
There are several different ways that broadband expansion could benefit Patrick County, but three of the key areas that stick out to Bryce Simmons, Patrick County’s economic development director, include business, education and access to health care.
“Broadband expansion is essential to existing and new business. It is essential to education and being able to better serve the needs of the community,” Simmons said. “I foresee expansion of broadband as being a necessity for improvement in healthcare with the rise of telemedicine being a part of rural communities.”
That could be important in an area still coping with the closing in 2017 of Pioneer Community Hospital of Patrick County, formerly located in Stuart.
According to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, telemedicine includes measures such as live-interactive videoconferencing, remote monitoring, store-and-forward imaging and provider education. Telehealth can help rural providers deliver better health care by connecting doctors and their patients to services at distant sites and promoting patient-centered health care.
Reliable broadband in Patrick County could not only help existing businesses but also could draw potential companies to the area, Simmons said.
“With the need of data transfers, a lot of businesses depend on cloud computing now,” Simmons said. “The need for international businesses to transfer data to their headquarters and to their remote offices is extremely important for the typical business process.”
Students also could benefit from having a reliable internet source, especially when completing assignments remotely.
“I’ll put it this way, there was a survey done, and the county received that in May of 2019. And it showed that approximately 90% of the respondents were dealing with inadequate or slow internet speeds,” he said. “I think that’s extremely important with our education system.
“Every student in Patrick County has a Chromebook that they are able to use for virtual teaching days, and I think it is going to be very important to expand upon those virtual learning tools with access to broadband.”
Virtual learning days may be used as makeup days in certain circumstances at the discretion of the district superintendent, such as missing school because of inclement weather.
“Teachers can basically assign students a work session or homework that they can do from their Chromebook, and that counts as an actual learning day in school,” Simmons said.
More reliable access to the internet could allow more students to participate in school days from the comfort of their own homes.
Simmons said that some big changes could be in the works and soon – per the grant’s rules, the money must used toward the expansion of broadband within a year.
“This phase of the project is going to be focused on doing a fixed wireless broadband solution,” Simmons said. “The plan is to basically turn Bull Mountain into an internet transponder.
So within a certain radius of Bull Mountain and sight distance, you would be able to receive a broadband connection speed of 25 Mbps/3 Mbps. That’s the FCC’s definition of broadband.”
Eventually, Patrick County could look into expanding broadband with existing E911 towers like those that were successful in nearby Pittsylvania County, but it’s too early in the process to say for sure.
“Utilizing existing infrastructure and towers is being looked at, but we do not have the actual construction plans done at this time,” Simmons said. “We still have to do the engineering for the broadband transmission, but it will be based on that Bull Mountain site.”
As far as having all of Patrick County connected to broadband, Simmons hopes that goal will come to fruition in less than a decade.
“I’m actually applying for an Appalachian Region Commission grant to do a comprehensive broadband study for the county,” Simmons said. “My timeline would be to fit within the governor’s timeline of universal broadband access by the year 2028.”
Northam also weighed in on the expansion of broadband in the mountainous community.
“Everyone needs access to reliable internet access in 2020,” Northam said. “I’m glad that this funding will help expand access for people living and working in Patrick County. I’m confident that it will lead to more business and educational opportunities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.