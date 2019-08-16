Nearly 300 people attended the Virginia Department of Transportation’s public hearing Thursday about the proposed path for a U.S. 220 connector from the North Carolina state line to the U.S. 220/U.S. 58 bypass north of Ridgeway.
VDOT officials were on hand for two hours at Drewry Mason Elementary School to answer questions about their preferred path (Alternative C) and two other alternatives for what VDOT calls the Route 220 Martinsville Southern Connector Study.
There were maps, displays, handouts and a video presentation.
Several VDOT officials and members of the Henry County Board of Supervisors who attended the hearing said in interviews that members of the public were asking how the various routes would affect their properties, when the road would be built (it’s in the conceptual phase) and how it would affect the county and the community. There were diverse opinions about various aspects of Alternatives A, B and C.
None of the officials interviewed seemed to think there was a clear front-runner among Alternatives A, B and C based on comments at the public hearing.
“It’s like I’ve always said about a landfill: Everybody knows we’ve got to have a landfill, but nobody wants it in their back yard,” Henry County Supervisor Tommy Slaughter said. “The road is kind of the same way. If you’re going to put one in, you’ve got to put it somewhere. With everything like it is, trying to get the permits and stuff, that’s the problem -- putting it where it’s going to be the least impact.”
But Slaughter said the project is needed.
“I just hope we can get something," he said. "I’ve had a lot of friends and their families killed in this mess from here to the North Carolina line. I grew up over here. Coming in is just like going to Danville. One side is great; the other side is terrible. Same way out here [on U.S. 220] - one side is great; the other side is the old pig-path road. It needs something done.”
VDOT planners believe Alternative C is the “least environmentally damaging practicable alternative,” which means it would have the least impact on aquatic resources and meets the Federal Highway Administration’s design requirements. According to federal law, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must issue water quality permits for a project to advance to future construction.
The alternatives
“Alternative C is primarily a new four-lane roadway that starts at the North Carolina state line, runs east of and crosses over existing Route 220, and heads northwest to connect to the existing interchange at Joseph Martin Highway and Route 58,” VDOT spokesman Jason Bond wrote in an email this week.
VDOT's literature says that Alternative C would be 7.4 miles long and would cost $616 million (based on preliminary planning level estimates), the least costly of the three alternatives.
Alternative A would be 8.3 miles from U.S. 220 at the North Carolina state line to U.S. 58 at a new interchange one mile west of Joseph Martin Highway.
Alternative B would be 7.7 miles from U.S. 220 at the North Carolina state line to U.S. 58 at Joseph Martin Highway interchange.
But VDOT presented comparative data about all three alternatives that attendees could review:
- Alternative A would cost the most, $757 million, and Alternative B would cost $746 million.
- Alternative B would have the most potential residential relocations (26), followed by Alternative C (25) and Alternative A (17).
- None of the alternatives would have potential commercial relocations, As for other potential relocations, Alternative B would have 5, Alternative C 4 and Alternative A 1.
- Alternative B would have the least estimated stream impacts (20,548 linear feet), compared with 21,881 for Alternative C and 28,350 for Alternative A.
- Alternative C would have the least estimated wetland impacts (3.7 acres), compared with 5.9 for Alternative B and 7.8 for Alternative A.
Concerns from public
Beth Robertson of Fisher Farm Road, Martinsville, indicated she is strongly opposed to Alternative C. She said she owns 39 acres off Memory Lane.
“It’s going to cut through my property. I’m very concerned about that,” she said.
She said the land is open and is used for hay but has broader potential.
“It has access to electricity, water and sewer and could be developed residentially, but if they go through the middle of it, it’s destroyed,” she said.
Another reason she opposes Alternative C, she said, “It’s going to affect Joseph Martin Highway, which is a busy road … which is traveled two times daily by students, parents, teachers going to Magna Vista [High School] and Rich Acres Elementary. It will impact their travels tremendously.”
Impact on Farmingdale
Several residents of the Farmingdale subdivision who were interviewed expressed opposition to Alternative C.
One of them, Milton Pace, said: “We live on the east side of Joseph Martin Highway. Plan C is going to take it right across Joseph Martin Highway from our neighborhood. It’s going to bring it right by us. So I’d like for it to go with Route A, which would move it further west and put it over top of that ridge from us. That’s another $100 million or so, but that’s never stopped the government before. … We get beautiful sunsets over that ridge.”
Tim Jividen, who lives in Farmingdale, also said he would prefer Alternative A, in part because it would get the connector “away from where I live.”
Jimmie Ford developed Farmingdale and is a resident there. He estimates the 125 homes that are in Farmingdale have an average value of $300,000, which he said generates $208,125 annually in property taxes for the county.
He said there are 28 lots to build on in Farmingdale. If those lots were built on with homes valued at an average of $300,000, that would be an additional $46,620 in annual property taxes for the county. The $208,125 and $46,620 would mean a total of $254,745 in annual property taxes for the county, Ford calculated.
In addition, he says, Public Service Authority water and sewer fees for all of those properties (the existing ones and if the 28 lots were built on) would amount to $110,160 annually.
That would bring the grand total potential in county property taxes and PSA fees to $364,905 annually, Ford figures.
“If they put that road close to Farmingdale, these buildings [the 28 lots to build on] may not exist. If they stay with Route C … instead of people buying houses in Farmingdale, they may be moving out of Farmingdale,” he said. “It could have a detrimental effect on it.”
He said he supports Alternative A.
Former Henry County supervisor H.G. Vaughn, who lives in Farmingdale, also expressed opposition to Alternative C and expressed support for Alternative A. Of Alternative C, Vaughn said it makes no sense to him to place the connector near where it would impact seven subdivisions, three schools and a big distribution center, when it could be placed in an area where there would be less impact on people.
Vaughn said he feels VDOT already “has settled on Alternative C” and ruled out Alternatives A and B.
Vaughn said he is circulating a petition in support of Alternative A.
The petition says:
“Alternative A presents the least negative impacts on residential development, including visual, sound, and emissions pollution; the most densely affected being Farmingdale S/D, Shannon Hills S/D, Glen Ct. S/D, Deer Field Acres and Andra Drive, among others.
“Alternative A presents the least amount of disruption to infrastructure and essential daily activities during construction.
“Alternative A avoids increased congestion and safety problems at the intersection of Joseph Martin Hwy., Fisher Farm Road and the existing Rt. 220/Rt. 58 By-Pass.
“Alternate A would provide for the least negative impact of commercial development around interchanges.”
Next steps
Bond has said the public’s input -- which can be submitted until next Sunday -- will be shared with the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as part of obtaining their endorsement before VDOT makes a recommendation to the Commonwealth Transportation Board.
VDOT expects to publish a draft environmental impact statement for public comment in December 2019 and to complete a final environmental impact statement in late 2020.
An survey before the hearing had received 223 responses through the past week. On the question, "Do you agree with VDOT’s recommendation of Alternative C as the preferred alternative?", 109 answered yes and 98 no.