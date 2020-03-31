The new executive director of New College Foundation says he’s excited to begin working to support the mission of New College Institute.
“As NCI develops and lives into a new vision, I will become more and more involved in developing and implementing a comprehensive fundraising program to support that vision,” wrote Kevin DeKoninck, who stepped into the leadership role of the foundation in February.
DeKoninck, 57, replaced Deborah Kaufman, who had retired. He declined to be interviewed in person by the Bulletin, citing coronavirus concerns, or by telephone, saying it’s more pleasant to talk in person, but he did agree to answer written questions by email.
He described the role as director as overseeing all of the foundation's operations and supporting its board of trustees. Those operations include managing the Baldwin Building, which houses NCI and according to some sources will be transferred to the commonwealth within the year. He also oversees scholarship programs for NCI students and all budget and finance operations at the foundation.
He said he fits that role because he has more than 30 years relevant business experience; brings a fresh perspective as an outsider; and bring optimism because he sees “the possibility of good in most situations.”
How does he see working with New College Institute, which the foundation was created to support? “The foundation is committed to the common objectives of supporting NCI and educational endeavors in the community, while fulfilling our fiduciary responsibility over the assets the community has entrusted us with,” he wrote.
NCI Interim President Karen Jackson wrote by email that she and Christina Reed, NCI’s assistant director of finance and operations, had spent some time getting acquainted with DeKoninck and then “discussing where NCI is headed (new programs, new direction, new staff) and comparing notes on how NCI and NCF can ‘reset’ and move forward in a more productive manner.
“We all agreed (I believe) that we need to work to rebuild the relationship in such a way that will allow us to act in the ways a foundation and educational institution traditionally function,” she wrote. “NCI has exciting days ahead, and I look forward to working with Kevin and the NCF leadership and to having the support of both the NCI and NCF boards as we all work in tandem for the betterment of the citizens and businesses in the area. With new leadership at NCF, the NCF board, and NCI, there is no better time than now to make this happen.”
When NCF Board Chair Simone Redd was asked about DeKoninck as the new executive director, she replied by email, “Thank you for giving us the opportunity to present Kevin to the community, and I'm sure he will prove to be an asset for us all.”
DeKoninck's background primarily is grounded in accounting, with a touch of theology.
He received a bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in accounting from Indiana University at Fort Wayne in 1985, a master’s of business administration from Georgia State University in 1995 and a master’s in divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary in Kentucky in 2007.
He worked for 18 years in public accounting, the corporate world and academia, he said. He holds a Certified Public Accountant license in Indiana and said he plans to be licensed in Virginia, too.
“During this time, I worked on mergers and acquisitions, provided technical accounting research, oversaw the preparation of financial information filed with the SEC and taught various accounting classes at universities,” he wrote.
He has worked for Wabash National Trailer Centers and Wabash National Corporation as a financial reporting manager and Arthur Anderson and Georgia Power as an accountant, according to an employment report.
For the past 17 years, “I have been working in the nonprofit sector where I have helped churches in vision casting, conflict resolution, system upgrades and ministry,” he wrote.
As a pastor, he has worked for McKee Mortuary and Topeka United Methodist Church, according to the employment report and the town of Topeka, Ind.
He and his wife, Beth, moved from Indiana to Danville when she joined Averett University as assistant dean of graduate programs, according to Averett’s website. A native of South Carolina, she is a nurse practitioner with a doctoral degree in nursing from Vanderbilt University.
The DeKonincks lived in Atlanta for about eight years, he said. They have a daughter and a son and two grandchildren in Nashville. “They call me ‘Pop,” and they melt my heart,” he said.
He is involved in an area church and serves in the pulpit occasionally, as needed, he said.
“I see my ministry role now, largely being an encourager to my colleagues in vocational ministry. The church can be a challenging place,” he wrote.
Once he gets settled in more, he plans on “plugging into a civic organization that will have me.”
