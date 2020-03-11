New College Institute and the University of Virginia’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies are taking “baby steps” toward possible collaboration.
Through a new partnership between the two schools, UVa’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies’ website will be linked from NCI’s website.
“We’re taking baby steps with this,” NCI Interim President Karen Jackson said. “If we are able to get enough people, then we can do a mixer and bring everybody in.”
The SCPS is one of 12 schools at UVa, said Alex Hernandez, the SCPS dean.
It offers a “degree completion program: bachelor of interdisciplinary studies” in 10 concentrations, including cybersecurity, business, health care management and early childhood education.
“We serve adults who work or take care of loved ones, who have full lives and need an online program to complete their degrees or advance their careers,” he said.
The program has been in existence for about 20 years, he said.
Any students who register through the UVa SCPS’s website will be strictly a UVa SCPS student, Jackson said. However, at NCI “we plan on being as hands-on as we can and being a value add-on ... to support students locally if they need it.”
UVa SCPS students would be able to meet with NCI’s new “outreach person,” Chris McDonald, who started with NCI on March 2, she said.
If enough students register for SCPS through NCI’s website link, it may be possible for groups of students to meet locally at NCI to take classes through a video link, Jackson said, or have an open house with information about the program.
Both UVa and NCI have similar goals of helping people achieve their educations, Hernandez said.
“We will jointly market our efforts through NCI’s website and probably do some in-person presentations,” he said. “This is a path to a great education at UVa that people may not know about. It’s appropriate for adults who have busy lives and need a path to finish their education. It’s accessible and affordable.”
That SCPS partnership is one of three models of education NCI offers, Jackson said. The other two are direct feed and online classes.
Longwood University has a “direct feed” program from Patrick Henry Community College, Jackson said. Students who finish their studies at PHCC can take Longwood classes, which are taught in Martinsville at NCI. Longwood University is in Farmville.
Radford University in Radford has the IMPACT (Innovative Mobile Personalized Accelerated Competency Training), in which students “meet periodically at NCI and do the rest of the work online,” Jackson said.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
