Martinsville City Public Schools released notice on Monday to its students that they will be receiving new learning modules on Wednesday.
Those modules either can be picked up at the school or delivered to them with the free meals. Students who are taking a course through Virtual Virginia (VVA) have the option of completing the course online as of Monday.
If a student has access to the internet but not a computer, a laptop may be checked out from the school by any student in grades 3-12.
For students without internet access, written coursework will be provided, and a standard credit will be earned whether the coursework is completed online or in written form. The notice indicated further instruction on this process ”will be provided this week.”
The notice also provides information from Comcast for 60 days of free internet access for qualifying families beginning today (Monday).
According to Comcast’s website, a family is considered qualified if it is eligible for public assistance programs such as the National School Lunch Program, housing assistance, Medicaid, SNAP, or SSI, have not subscribed to Comcast Internet within the past 90 days and have no outstanding debt to Comcast that is less than 1 year old.
Speeds for this service are being increased from 15 Mbps download and 2 Mbps upload to 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload. The higher speed will continue after the 60-day free period, and the monthly cost will be $9.95 per month afterward.
Comcast noted for low-income families already on the plan that nothing had to be done to receive the increased speed and that the “new speeds will be rolled out over the next few days.”
Families signing up for the program will receive a cable modem, WiFi router and free self-install kit with “no term contract or credit check and no shipping free.” Applicants can sign up at www.internetessentials.com or by calling 855-846-8376 for English and 855-765-6995 for Spanish.
All school parking lots are now WiFi accessible, and students may sit in their vehicles with a laptop and study as long as they maintain “personal distancing while completing online coursework.”
The Martinsville School Board still plans to meet in April. School Board Clerk Janie Fulcher said the meeting date has been changed to April 16. Fulcher said the school board is planning to meet at 6 p.m. in council chambers at city hall, as it usually does.
The agenda for that meeting has not been prepared.
