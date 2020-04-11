A nonprofit legal advocacy group wants Virginia renters to know they still have rights during the COVID-19 crisis.
As financial fallout from the pandemic continues to spread, the Virginia Poverty Law Center is reminding people that landlords cannot evict tenants, lock them out or cut off utilities without a court order. And these have been halted, for now. Courts have stopped hearing eviction cases and other non-emergency proceedings until at least April 26 while a statewide “judicial emergency” is in effect.
In Martinsville and Henry County, low-income residents facing eviction or other housing issues now have a dedicated Legal Aid office here to help.
Attorney Rebecca Brown was hired at the end of February, marking the first time in 20 years that the Virginia Legal Aid Society has had a full-time presence in Martinsville. VLAS is a nonprofit law firm that provides free legal services in civil matters to clients who meet certain income guidelines.
Funding to re-establish the local office came from The Harvest Foundation, which announced a 3-year, $300,000 grant to VLAS in December. Before that, clients were served out of the Danville office.
Brown comes to Martinsville from Southwest Virginia with almost 15 years of experience working for Legal Aid. In this new role, she will primarily help clients navigate issues related to safe and secure housing.
“Housing is important for the stability of families,” Brown said. However, she noted, local eviction rates are much higher than the national average: 7.23% in Martinsville and 4.38% in Henry County, compared with a national rate of 2.34%.
And that was before the pandemic, which caused a spike in unemployment throughout Virginia, leaving more people without income to pay their rent or mortgages.
Renters may not realize what their rights are and what resources are available when they face a situation like eviction. For instance, some landlords may try to circumvent the court process by cutting off electricity, heat or water to the home or changing the locks to force a tenant out. If they do this without a court order, it is called unlawful exclusion, Brown said.
In most cases, the judicial emergency means that Virginians should be able to stay in their homes until April 26. The Virginia courts website shows that most eviction hearings (known as “unlawful detainers” in legal-speak) scheduled in late March or April have been pushed back until May or later. However, tenants kicked out of their homes by unlawful exclusion during this time still can file a petition with the courts, VPLC guidance states; this is considered an emergency.
Another legal issue tenants may face is what to do when a landlord does not make necessary repairs. The COVID-19 outbreak does not take away the landlord’s obligation to provide a “safe and healthy place to live,” according to VPLC guidance.
In that situation, Brown says, yes, “you still have to pay rent, but there are options.”
First, she said, make the landlord aware of the problem in writing as soon as possible. Even if the initial conversation takes place orally, the tenant should follow up with a written letter recapping what was said.
If there are unsafe housing conditions, people can file a “tenant’s assertion” with the courts to get the problem resolved, Brown said.
“A lot of time people don’t know these options exist, or are intimidated,” she said.
Disabilities bring protection
Brown can also help people with disabilities “negotiate things they may need accommodations for to allow them to fully enjoy the property.”
People tend to think of the Fair Housing Law in terms of racial discrimination, she said, but it also covers protected classes like having a mental or physical disability, elderliness (being age 55 or older) and familial status (having children under 18).
For tenants with disabilities, Virginia’s Fair Housing Law requires housing providers to make certain reasonable accommodations, such as allowing a service animal or designating a handicapped parking space close to the housing unit. Tenants can also request permission to make reasonable modifications to the property at their own expense, such as installing a wheelchair ramp or grab bars, according to the Virginia Fair Housing Office website. Brown said she can also provide legal help reviewing leases or other housing agreements to make sure they are fair.
“Sometimes we sign these things without really reading them,” she said.
Rent to own deals
She cautioned against making deals like “rent to own” without talking to a lawyer first.
“It’s all good until an unexpected repair comes up,” Brown said. “At this time of year, people get their taxes back and put a down payment on something. But they can lose that down payment if they don’t complete the purchase.”
People seeking to rent or own a home need to “be cautious about what they sign. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” she said.
Wanting to help
Brown did not start out her career in law. Until her late 30s, she worked as a respiratory therapist, completing her undergraduate studies at Jefferson College of Health Sciences. In both careers, she said she was driven by a desire to help people.
“I liked the patient contact,” she said of respiratory therapy. But a billboard she saw every day on her commute reminded her of another career interest.
“I was driving by the University of Tennessee Law School every day on the way to work, and I thought, I still want to do that,” Brown said.
She then earned her law degree from Appalachian School of Law in Grundy with a focus on mediation and negotiation.
“Public service has always been my thing,” Brown said. Moving into the field of law, and specifically Legal Aid, “was just a different way to help people. That’s what I like to do.”
Make an appointment
Before COVID-19 closed down many offices across Virginia, Brown was meeting clients at Grace Network, which is a few doors down from her new office on Liberty Street Extension. To make an appointment, the first step is to call the LawLine at 1-866-LeglAid (1-866-534-5243) to go through the qualification process. Legal Aid services are available to people who meet certain income guidelines.
The LawLine is staffed for intake and legal advice four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During other hours, the line offers recorded information on legal topics. People can also submit an application online at vlas.org, which will give clients priority for service when they call in.
Martinsville and Henry County residents with housing issues will be referred to Brown, but other attorneys from Danville are still available to travel to Martinsville by appointment to help clients with other civil legal issues.
Brown noted that some issues related to the Fair Housing Laws do not require an attorney. People who have experienced housing discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, elderliness, disability, or familial status can report it directly to Virginia’s Fair Housing Office at http://www.dpor.virginia.gov/FairHousing/ or by calling toll-free 888-551-3247.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
