Two new positive tests for the coronavirus have emerged today in the West Piedmont Health District.
Henry County has its 11th case, and Patrick County, which recorded its first positive two days ago, has its second.
The case in Henry County is a man in his 20s, Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the district, announced in an email.
He has had known exposure to COVID-19 case(s) and is being isolated at home.
The case in Patrick County is a woman in her 60s.
She, too, has had known exposure through a household contact to a COVID-19 case.
“She has been isolated at home,” Bell said in the email. “Her close contacts have been identified.”
The West Piedmont district includes Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville.
Franklin County had its 18th case Thursday morning, a man in his 70s who had known exposure and has been hospitalized.
Martinsville is the only municipality in Virginia that has not reported a positive case.
Only one case in Henry or Patrick counties has required hospitalization. A Henry County man in his 60s died at Sovah-Martinsville more than a week ago.
The two new cases are not part of Thursday morning’s statistical update from the Virginia Department of Health.
VDH reported 10,998 cases and 372 deaths statewide. Some 1,753 have been hospitalized out of more than 64,500 tests – or about a 17% positive test rate.
Danville is up to 31 cases, with 13 people hospitalized and one death, and Pittsylvania County has 11 positives, with four hospitalized and one death.
