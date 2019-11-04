There were no apparent injuries from a 3-vehicle collision Monday morning on Virginia Avenue just south of Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville.
The 911 Communications Center received a call at approximately 10:20 a.m.
Martinsville Police had not arrived on the scene, but the wreck appeared to be a chain reaction of a vehicle hitting one in the rear end and then being struck from behind, too.
Everyone was out and walking around when rescue units arrived.
