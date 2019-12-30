Sabrina Ray arrived at the Roll-A-Bout skating rink in Collinsville with her grandchildren Saturday night to find a line of people stretched out the door and wound around the side of the building.
“I said ‘there is no way all of these people are going to get inside.’”
It was the last weekend the local attraction would open its doors for business.
As of Monday evening, Henry County no longer has a skating rink. Its doors are now shuttered after 36 years of operation.
“Business is not as good as it used to be, but we were still doing OK,” said manager Lisa Pruitt. “We’re not closing because we have to, but because the owner wants to.”
Roll-A-Bout founder Michael Foley loved roller skating — so much so, he built skating rinks in Asheboro, Eden, and Burlington, North Carolina. In 1983 he opened the skating rink in Collinsville.
It was at the Collinsville location that he met his future wife and current owner, Christia Foley.
Michael Foley was 75 when he died in 2016, and Pruitt says Christia Foley is ready to slow down a bit.
“The one in Asheboro was sold, but we still plan to keep Eden and Burlington open,” said Pruitt.
Nearly half of the local school skating events usually booked for the Collinsville rink have been transferred to the nearby rink in Eden.
Nothing special was planned for the last skate Monday — the business closed for the last time at 5 p.m. There were three birthday parties booked Sunday afternoon. But Saturday night was packed.
Ray was right about her assessment of the packed rink — not everyone got in.
An argument broke out inside the skating rink while she was still outside.
“All of a sudden, there were all of these police cars,” she said. “They wouldn’t let anybody in or out, so we left and went to Uptown Pinball.”
As it stands now, there are a number of people interested in the building, but nothing appears to be definite.
“Some of them are interested in reopening the skating rink, and others have different plans for the building,” Pruitt said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.