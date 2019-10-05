Neighbors roused sleeping residents of a house that erupted in flame in Fieldale early Saturday morning.
The 911 call about a house fire at 237 Merriman Road in Fieldale was received at 1:18, Fieldale Fire Chief Todd Norman said.
When fire crews arrived, flames were coming from the roof near the front entrance door. Heavy smoke was also showing.
The occupants were home and had been asleep but were awakened by neighbors, Norman said.
Everyone made it outside, and no injuries were reported.
Fire crews from the Fieldale and Collinsville fire departments had the fire under control within about 20 minutes of arriving on scene.
