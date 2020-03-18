No one in the West Piedmont Health District has tested positive for COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday.
VDH West Piedmont District Population Health Manager Nancy Bell forwarded this statement from VDH Epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia: “No persons are under investigation at this time in the West Piedmont Health District.”
West Piedmont includes Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties, and Bell said that officials don’t know how many people in the district have been tested. She said that information should be available soon.
“Hospitals and doctor’s offices are not required to report when they test, but all test results are reported to VDH,” Bell wrote in an email. “They are working on a ‘by locality’ breakdown, which may be available as early as next week.”
COVID-19 test kits are in short supply across the country, in Virginia and in the West Piedmont Health District, Bell wrote. VDH is recommending that only people with COVID-19 symptoms and medical personnel who have been in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 be tested.
Screening for COVID-19 is done by hospitals and doctors’ offices, Bell said. The health department’s role is to provide guidance to be sure people meet the case definition to be considered for testing.
The VDH has lifted restrictions on testing labs, now allowing hospitals to use any commercial lab for testing, Ortiz-Garcia stated in Bell’s email.
Kelly Fitzgerald, the spokesperson for Sovah Health in Martinsville, wrote by email that the hospital has “not yet had a patient test positive for COVID-19.”
Her email did not answer other questions, including about the hospital’s access to test kits, what type of test kits the hospital is using and how many patients have been tested for COVID-19.
To those questions, the hospital replied with a prepared statement that included: “We are continuing to work closely with our local health department and the Virginia Department of Health and are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to evaluate patients for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).”
Neither Sovah CEO Dale Alward nor Chief Operating Officer Tory Shepherd has responded to requests for updates on the hospital’s COVID-19 plans and dealings, and the hospital has not responded to repeated questions of who is the head of the hospital’s COVID-19 preparation and response team.
The health department will track and investigate cases, Bell said, including how a person came into contact with the virus and informing people who may have been exposed to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The department collects data to identify outbreaks, which is where two or more people got the virus from a single source.
The health department answers policy-and-procedure questions from the public and from medical professionals, she said. It also works with local EMS and medical providers to respond to health crises as they arise.
“VDH is implementing an incident command structure and will work with districts and partners to implement, as needed, throughout the crisis. We also can request masks and other protective equipment from the national stockpile for use by local medical personnel at hospitals, EMS, etc.,” Bell wrote.
The Virginia Department of Health guidelines for testing for COVID-19 require a certain level of criteria before it approves state testing. Patients who do not qualify at that level should go through a private laboratory for testing, according to the guidelines posted on its website.
In order to get a state-lab test, the patient must:
- Have had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of onset and fever and/or signs of a lower respiratory illness.
- Have fever and pneumonia requiring hospitalization and already have tested negatively for influenza and other respiratory pathogens and have no alternative diagnosis.
- Live in a nursing home or long-term care facility and have fever and signs of a lower respiratory illness and already have tested negative on influenza and other pathogens and have no alternative diagnosis.
The CDC defines close contact as being within 6 feet of a COVID-19 case for a prolonged period of time while not wearing personal protective equipment or “having direct contact with infection secretions” (such as from coughs) of a COVID-19 case.
VDH’s approval is not needed for testing at private labs, the guidelines state.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
