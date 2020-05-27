The Henry County Public Service Authority board last week approved a budget with no water or sewer rate increases, despite slashing nearly one-third of the budget compared to the current year.
Because of economic fallout and continuing uncertainty around the full impact of the coronavirus, the $10.21 million spending plan proposed for fiscal year 2020-21 is more of a “placeholder,” PSA General Manager Tim Hall told the board. Staff will continue to evaluate and adjust the numbers after the budget goes into effect July 1.
This total is 31.7% less than the 2019-20 budget of $14.9 million, budget documents show. Part of the decrease comes from paying off $3.6 million in annual debt service from 2001, PSA Assistant General Manager Dale Wagoner said.
The rest of the “staggering reduction is not because of a reduction in the need or desire for our services,” Hall said. “It reflects a budget short on anything that could be considered progressive, including nearly all of our capital improvement needs” as well as pay raises for staff that were on the table before the pandemic.
Even with the projected loss of revenue, Hall recommended continuing the PSA’s post-pandemic policies of waiving convenience fees for online payments and not cutting off service to customers who cannot afford to pay. He suggested revisiting this on a month-to-month basis.
Instead, the PSA will continue to absorb the costs of accepting online payments, which Hall called “a pretty good expenditure -- $6,000 or $7,000 a month. But we are seeing a tremendous amount of traffic driven online, which is good. It keeps people out of the building and keeps us all safe,” he said.
The county administration building opened back up to the public on Friday as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam eased restrictions on certain businesses, but officials continue to encourage people to use online methods, phone, mail, or drop boxes outside the building to conduct business to contain the potential spread of COVID-19.
The budget also keeps monthly customer rates at $30 for residential service and $45 for non-residential, based on 4,000 gallons a month, and $68.50 a month for institutional users based on 6,000 gallons a month.
Wagoner noted this is the PSA’s eighth year without a rate increase, and there has only been one increase in 15 years.
“This is a tough time. A lot of folks don’t have the money to pay the bill,” Hall said. “We didn’t feel as a staff that this was the time to ask folks to do more.”
On the cost side, the PSA is seeing a 12% increase in health insurance premiums for employees and has to pay almost 32% more into the state retirement system, board documents show.
If and when economic conditions improve, Hall said he hopes the PSA can “begin to look” at funding some capital projects and increasing compensation for staff, possibly stipends.
PSA Board Chair Gerald Lawicki praised Hall and staff for their work.
“You’re basically doing Mission Impossible,” Lawicki said. “We don’t know when that particular set of circumstances will change. My notes say revenue is down 13.4%. ... This is going to be one rough ride.”
Also at the meeting:
- Hall also shared an update on what he called “the great tank caper,” in which a North Carolina man allegedly shot a hole in the water tower at Commonwealth Crossing industrial park and caused an estimated $15,000 in damage. The court date was originally scheduled for early April, but because of the outbreak, it has been pushed back to June 11, he said.
- Hall also said the department has seen greater efficiency after installing 13,102 water meters that can be read by a new radio system. Staff members are working on transitioning 6,500 meters to an “online telemetry system” that can be read from the PSA office.
