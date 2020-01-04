Martinsville Deputy Fire Marshal Andy Powers saved a Collinsville man's life Saturday morning, and he wasn't even on duty.
"I was visiting my mom and dad, and I had just stepped out of the driveway when I could see light smoke showing," Powers said. "It looked like it might have been coming from the apartments, so I started making my way over there and it started getting worse."
What Powers saw was the early stages of a fire at 2710 Daniels Creek Road, which broke out later Saturday morning.
"I called back to my dad and told him to call dispatch," Powers said, "and by the time I got about 10 feet from the front door [of the house], I could hear a man yelling for help."
Powers said he broke through the screen door and the main door and found an elderly man lying on the floor.
"I dragged him out on the porch, and by then another man driving by stopped and helped me move him from the porch to the yard, away from the house," Powers said.
Volunteer firefighters with the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department and Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after 11. They later pulled a burning chair from the house.
Henry County Public Safety attended to the man in the yard and transported him to Sovah Health-Martinsville. His identity and condition have not been reported.
Smoke could be seen coming from the left-front side of the single-story brick house, and firefighters remained on scene for about an hour putting out the fire.
Powers said it appeared the man had some "mobility issues" that prevented him from escaping the blaze.
"I was just doing what anyone else would do," he said.
Martinsville Fire Marshall and Fire Chief Ted Anderson said he wasn't surprised his second in command wouldn't take credit for being a hero:
"He's such a humble guy. We're blessed to have him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.