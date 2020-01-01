11:17 p.m.
State police have called on the Virginia Department of Transportation to close a section of Joseph Martin Highway stretching from U.S. 220 to Theatre Street, where an incident involving a Martinsville Police officer occurred Wednesday night.
Officials have yet to state what happened.
"We don't have anything to give you at this point," A Virginia State Police officer identifying himself only as Sgt. Ball said. "I can't make any comments."
Sgt. Ball made the comment while awash in blue and yellow lights from more than 25 state and city police cars and VDOT trucks.Police tape roped off sections of the road.
This story will be updated.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Martinsville Police officer has been injured in an incident that happened Wednesday night in Henry County, just outside the south end of the city, the Martinsville Bulletin has learned.
It was at Theartre Street that the Bulletin observed a city officer who appeared responsive and alert as he sat on a gurney in the back of an ambulance at 10:20 p.m.
Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum, when asked what happened, said only: "When there is an officer involved, we assist."
The Bulletin also observed another man, lying on his side on a gurney and partially covered by blankets, being placed in the back of another ambulance.
Officials have yet to confirm what has happened.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.