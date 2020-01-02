Martinsville Police Chief G.E. "Eddie" Cassady confirmed that two city police officers were involved in an incident that happened just inside Henry County on Wednesday night.
Little else is known of what happened on Theatre Road other than what the Martinsville Bulletin witnessed after arriving on the scene.
A Martinsville Police officer was being attended by medics in the back of an ambulance at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night while another person, lying on his side on a gurney, was placed in the back of another ambulance. While the officer appeared to be responsive and alert, the other person did not.
Virginia State Police roped off the area with crime scene tape at Theatre Street near the intersection with Joseph Martin Highway. Once the ambulances had left the scene, the perimeter was widened and Joseph Martin Highway was shut down from its intersection with Kirk Street to Theatre Street.
More than 20 police and rescue vehicles were within site of the roped off area at Kirsk Street and Joseph Martin Highway, about 2,000 feet from Theater Street, where most of the police activity was taking place.
Cassady said his department had turned the investigation over to the Virginia State Police.
"Anytime there is an officer involved, we let them handle it," said Cassady. "I'd rather not say anything at this time and wait until their investigation is complete, you understand."
When asked if the officers were shot or if their injuries were life-threatening, Cassady said: "I'd rather not say and leave that up to the State Police when they've finished investigating.
Cassady later confirmed by text - just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning - that there were two Martinsville Police officers involved.
Earlier at the scene, a man in a Virginia State Police uniform identifying himself only as Sgt. Ball said no information would be available unless it came from an agency spokesman.
"I'm not able to say anything at this point and anything that comes from us will be released by our PIO [Public Information Officer]."
The only other official to confirm that the incident involved city police came from Henry County.
County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum, approached at the scene shortly after an officer was seen in an ambulance, said only: "When there is an officer involved, we assist."
Both Martinsville city police and the Henry County Sheriff's Department customarily defer to the state police agency to investigate an incident that would otherwise require to investigate one of their own officers.
