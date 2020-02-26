Russell and Joyce Wimbish had lived in a 12-by-55-foot Guardian singlewide mobile home at the end of a long country road in Patrick Springs since they bought it in 1979.
Now their home is nothing but a pile of charred remains, and at ages 71 and 75, respectively, they are staggering under the weight of having to rebuild their lives.
They were in bed at around 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 17 when they smelled smoke and then saw smoke coming in under their doorway, said their son, Tony Wimbish of Raleigh, N.C. They could tell it was coming from the living room or kitchen at the other end of the home.
Wimbish came up Tuesday to look at options for a modular house for them. Afterward, the three went to Honduras Coffee Shop in Stuart, where they talked about their experience over speakerphone with the Bulletin.
His parents didn’t feel much like talking, the son said, so he told their story, with occasional verifications from them.
At 8:50 that night, his sister, Darlene Knowles, who, with her husband, Kenneth Knowles, lives “on top of the mountain, Meadows of Dan,” called him, he said.
He knew immediately that something was wrong. She told him she had gotten a call from their parents’ neighbors, who had seen “a big ball of fire” from the direction of the Wimbishes’ place.
Right away, he called his parents’ closest neighbors, Pepper and Kelsey Martin. Pepper told him that his parents had arrived at her door barefoot, in their pajamas, to call 911. Then she broke the news that the house “is burned down,” and that the pair were on their way to the hospital in an ambulance, he recalled.
Tony Wimbush drove straight to Martinsville to join them at the hospital. When they were finished there, the trio went to the Knowles’ home in Meadows of Dan, arriving around 3 a.m.
The next day, they drove to their 14-acre parcel of land at the very end of a long dirt road, where they looked over the charred remains of their home.
One of the only things to survive — mostly, anyway — was the family Bible. The edges of its pages were burned, but the words and pictures remained clean and clear.
Their 5-year-old “really fun, playful pit bull,” Rocky, died in the fire, Tony Wimbish said.
Apart from the Bible, they lost everything they had, from clothes to furniture to his mother’s photo albums and his father’s collection of guns and various types of memorabilia and trinkets.
Russell Wimbish had more than four dozen guns, including World War II rifles, a .44 Magnum he had special ordered when he was a young man and some guns that were more than 200 years old.
Now the couple is staying at The Penny House in Patrick County, a home that is operated by eight area United Methodist Churches, Tony Wimbish said.
“It’s a blessing that they have been able to stay there,” he said, adding that his parents will be able to be there for about a month.
A great many people have given them the clothes and other things they needed immediately, he said.
Otherwise, they haven’t had much interaction or involvement with people, he said: “They’re pretty much homebodies. They like to stick around the house.”
His parents, who are “really shocked from what happened,” are taking things one day at a time, he said.
Meanwhile, he’s running a fundraising page on Facebook, “My Parents Russell and Joyce Wimbish Home Fire Fundraiaser,” with a goal of $65,000 to help them get re-established. As of Wednesday evening, the collection had reached $17,300.
“A lot of that stuff, we can buy back,” Tony Wimbish said. “You can’t buy them back.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
