As the population grows throughout America, the share of citizens ages 65 and up is increasing steadily in rural areas, while that same population share is stagnant in urban areas, according to a recent report from the United States Census Bureau.
This rural increase in the older population is evident in both Pittsylvania County and Henry County.
The percentage of the population over age 65 is 22.5% in Henry County and 20% in Pittsylvania County, compared to about 14% both for Virginia and the United States as a whole, data from the Census Bureau American Community Survey 5-year estimates show.
The median age and share of the older population is increasing across the country, but the majority of that increase is from rural areas. ACS data shows that the median age is increasing at a faster rate in Pittsylvania and Henry Counties than Virginia as a whole.
The current median age is 46.4 in Pittsylvania County and 46.8 in Henry County, compared to 38 statewide.
Since 1980, the overall size of the rural population has fluctuated but remained somewhat steady, but the share made up by the older population has increased from 11% to more than 18% during the period between 2012 and 2016, according to the report. In urban areas, the entire population has grown significantly in that time, but the older population’s share has remained steady.
While Census Bureau report authors Amy Smith and Edward Trevelyan do indicate a few possible contributors to these trends — such as people tending to retire in rural areas — it does not comprehensively explain why.
“This report isn’t necessarily about why the population is growing overall… it’s more like a snapshot of what does the existing rural population look like and how is it different than the urban population,” Smith said.
Right now, there are roughly 46 million people in the United States ages 65 and older. Of those, 22.9% live in rural areas. So it’s not that the number of the older population living in rural areas is greater, but their percentage of the local populations is much higher and growing at a faster rate.
In Pittsylvania County, emergency medical services has its hands full keeping up with an aging population that is spread thin throughout nearly 1,000 square miles. Chris Slemp, Pittsylvania County Director of Public Safety, said that the aging population has led to an increase in 911 calls that fire and rescue crews are having to run throughout the county.
“As the population gets older... the EMS systems are just getting overwhelmed,” he said.
He also said that there are a significant number of repeat callers, which they try to refer to adult protective services. Oftentimes, the situations don’t merit a 911 call, but the people involved don’t have a better resource for help, he said.
“We’re getting a lot of calls now where you’re just going to help them get off the floor,” he said.
Smith said that there is an unmet need for skilled nursing options throughout rural America, something that would help with surge in 911 calls.
The Henry County public safety director could not be reached for comment for this story.
The effects of aging america, particularly on rural America, are only beginning to be felt, the authors of the report said.
“The impact on rural areas could be substantial and long term,” the report said.
Declining birth rates and the aging of the baby boomer generation — a large generation born between 1946 and 1964 — are two of the primary contributing factors to Virginia’s aging population, according to the Weldon Cooper Center, a research group with the University of Virginia that works to develop Virginia population projections.
The first of the baby boomer generation hit age 65 in 2011, which means that the percentage of the population older than 65 should only continue to increase. By 2040, the 65 and up age bracket in the United States is projected to be upwards of 80 million, according to ACS data.
In both Pittsylvania County and Henry County, roughly 15% of the population falls into the 55-64 age range, with another roughly 15% coming from the 45-54 age bracket.
Henry County Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner said that the older population provides significant value to the community.
“Many of our seniors are very active in our workforce, in our civic organizations, and philanthropic endeavors,” he said.
But, Wagoner said, the county still recognizes the need to have a young workforce, something that they are working toward with their economic development endeavors.
Pittsylvania County administrators could not be reached for comment on this story.
The most recent estimates from the Weldon Cooper Center shows that only 12% of Virginians will live in non-metro areas by 2020, while the populations in large cities and metropolitan areas — such as Richmond, Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia — are growing disproportionately.
The Center is projecting that Henry County’s population will decline roughly 20% by 2040, when nearly 30% of the population is predicted to be above the age of 65. For Pittsylvania County, the population is projected to decline only slightly, as the above 65 population grows to 26% of the total. Henry County currently has a population of just over 50,000 while Pittsylvania County has a population of about 61,000, Census data shows.
Statewide, those same projections show that 18% of the population will be over age 65.
In Virginia, 32.7% — which translates to just over 374,000 people — of the state’s total older population of 1,144,817 live in rural areas.
Of the national population of people 65 and older, 45.9% of them live in the south.
The Census Bureau is currently working on the 2020 Census, where everybody in the United States will be contacted.
“I don’t have any reason to believe that the 2020 census survey will be any different… particularly around these estimates,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.