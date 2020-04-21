Earth Day was started 50 years ago, and Martinsville-area residents were part of it from the very beginning.
During that first Earth Day in 1970, a group of Patrick Henry College (now PHCC) biology students and other local supporters staged a demonstration at the corner of Liberty Street and Commonwealth Boulevard, where Hamdy Medical Center now stands. Steve Isom of Bassett and Danny Robertson of Axton were two of them.
The Earth Day demonstration was coordinated by PHC biology instructor Jim McIntosh, said Isom, who along with Robertson was in his class.
“At the time, there were some environmental concerns going around,” Isom said. “There was an oil spill the year before and some other things going on … it was all brought around to us by the biology teacher.”
McIntosh was a popular instructor and “a big environmental-concern person” who spent his summers at various locations doing environmental studies, Isom said.
“He stressed the importance of us taking care of the earth. He was in touch with the ones who pushed the whole Earth Day concepts.”
The demonstration took place on a weekday, during one of the class’s lab sessions, Isom said. He described it as “a semi-protest or awareness campaign.” The main messages were to prevent pollution.
Some people carried hand-printed signs, and some participants still were painting and writing signs on the spot. Some other people came to join the students.
Isom took pictures of the event. One of them shows Robertson clearly, but Robertson said he didn’t remember much about that day.
What he does remember, Robertson said, was that “Steve used to take a whole lot of pictures when we were in school.”
Other people Isom recognized from the pictures were Doug Wilcox, who stands out in dress slacks and a blazer among others in dungarees and bell bottoms, and Diana Webb, whose father owned a real estate firm.
“She was always finding a cause to push forward,” Isom said of Webb.
Overall, about half the people seemed committed to the cause, and the other half just seemed to be having fun, Isom said.
He said he also remembers some “a little more hard-core protesters in this area.” He recalled seeing a picture of them protesting uptown back then. They were wearing face masks like what people are wearing today, he said.
His class’s demonstration was just one element of that first Earth Day event, said McIntosh, who taught at PHCC from 1965 to 1997. He now lives in Oak Island, N.C., and has been painting every day for the past 10 years, he said.
There was a funeral for a car engine – which is buried under what now is the parking lot in front of the gym. “It was to illustrate that we need to do something about the pollution from automobiles,” he said. “They’ve done a lot better since then,” such as having catalytic converters “that clean up the exhaust.”
There also were several seminars that day, including one by the then-assistant attorney general Gerald Baliles, the Stuart native who was Virginia’s governor from 1986 to 1990, and a Dr. French, a pediatrician from Bassett.
An Earth Day parade also went though town, McIntosh said.
The college’s annual describes it like this: “PHC students, led by valiant Mr. McIntosh, marched forth to be heard in the battle against environmental pollution. A march through downtown Martinsville, a Teach-In attended by the general public as well as students, and a funeral in which Milton the Motor was laid to rest as a symbol of our demand for death to the interior combustion engine, were all a part of activities on Earth Day, the date on which a nationwide protest against environmental pollution was registered.”
The first Earth Day was coordinated by 25-year-old graduate student Denis Hayes, according to earthday.org. Twenty million people – 10% of the US population at that time – participated. Hayes now is the president of the Bullitt Foundation and board chair emeritus at the Earth Day Network.
“The decade that followed [the first Earth Day] saw some of America’s most popular and powerful environmental legislation: updates to the Clean Air Act and the creation of the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act and the establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency,” the website states.
The environmental challenges of today include global climate change, made worse because countries are decreasing environmental protections, failing to live up to the Paris Agreement and not moving quickly on climate action, the website states.
Earth Day 2020 is being observed digitally, the website states. Its website has various resources:
- Online events, including one based in Lynchburg, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with discussions about global history and the origins of current environmental problems.
- Earth Challenge 2020, an app that lets people gather measurements of air quality and plastic pollution.
- Daily “actions” the website describes on earthday.org/take-action-now/#actions.
- Materials, including educational items and images, on https://www.earthday.org/take-action-now/#materials.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.