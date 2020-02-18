Police at the scene confirmed there is one fatality in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon near the intersection with Summit View Drive and Old Chatham Road in Henry County.
Rescue workers at the scene said that a male appeared to have suffered a medical emergency, and his vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed.
Public Safety officials kept media at a distance. The incident is being investigated by the Virginia State Police
