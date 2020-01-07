Like most concerts, you may feel the mood to sing along – but with “Piano Bar,” that’s easy.
The lyrics are up on a screen, and often, the singers walk through the audience rousing them to join.
TheatreWorks Community Players will present its third “Piano Bar” sing-along Thursday, with some songs you’d expect and others that may surprise you.
Clif Jones is the emcee, and the singers are Bryan Dunn, Sarah Foley, Terri Mills, Briana Tatum, Michelle Johnson-Epps, Michelle Graham, Brittney Palmer and Jim Woods. Ann Nichols plays the piano, and Joanie McPeak is the director.
It starts off with the full cast singing Styx’s “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man).” That inspirational 1977 song, with the band’s high-pitched voices set to space-age synthesizer music, gets a whole new life when sung by a chorus backed by old-fashioned piano.
The show next goes to Dunn and Palmer crooning to each other (and the audience) in “Under My Skin.” Other songs include “Tiny Dancer,” “Rolling in the Deep” and “Something to Talk About.”
Epps, Palmer and Tatum sing a powerful and enchanting back-up as Foley belts out “Rolling in the Deep.”
Contrasting numbers seem to meld seamlessly into one another. The women sing a bold, strong “Roar,” followed by Dunn’s yearning “Don’t Want to Miss A Thing.” That is followed by cool-as-cucumbers Dunn, Woods, Palmer and Foley doing the laid back “New York State of Mind.”
When he doesn’t have to play it cool, city council member and city substitute teacher Jim Woods struts the stage with aplomb, particularly when he sings “All of Me” solo and “Fly Me to the Moon/Luck Be a Lady” with Dunn. He sways and swoops; he points to members of the audience and makes eye contact, even flirting with a few.
Normally, in his public roles, “I have to be pretty straight-laced,” he said. Performing provides “some sort of cathartic outlet … I let my hair down and have fun.”
That’s exactly what he hopes the audience will do, he added: “With the presence of the lyrics,” it should be easy for people to sing along. Plus, “Joanie wants us to go out in the audience and work it.”
Martinsville native Michelle Johnson-Epps drives all the way from Winston-Salem for the nightly rehearsals and the show. It’s a long haul, she said, but “I feel very blessed to have grown up here when I did,” and she likes to remain involved.
Her last time performing locally was as Shug Avery in the Patriot Players’ “The Color Purple” in 2016. In Winston-Salem, she sings the National Anthem at Wake Forest basketball games, but otherwise hasn’t found her musical home in that city, she said.
She and Graham sing a few numbers together. Their voices combine well “because both of us grew up in a church singing,” said Johnson-Epps, who was raised up in Gospel Light Holiness Church in Axton.
While singing in church, “I always had to listen to the person beside me. My husband and I sing together, so I always listen to Roger too,” Johnson-Epps added - and now the same goes with her TheatreWorks cast.
When listening to music, “I hear harmony first,” Graham said.
Graham added that she felt like the show would get a large audience who definitely would join in the singing. “The community always supports Black Box and Patriot Players,” she said.
“It’s a fun show,” said Nichols. “You can tell we have a good time. People should know the music and sing along.”
McPeak said she tried for five years to convince the TheatreWorks board to agree to doing a piano bar sing-along – then ever since the first one, three years ago, it’s a strong annual tradition.
“Both Ann and I have tons of music at home,” she said, so during the show’s planning stages the pair come up with a list of at about 85 potential songs. Then they hold auditions.
With a cast in place, McPeak narrows down the songs to the ones she thinks would suit the cast the best. This year, “it was magic,” she said. “It didn’t matter which way I matched it up, this year it fit.”
Usually, performers balk at singing backup instead of lead, she said. This year, each combination of backup happily accepted the role – and enhanced it.
Each “Piano Bar” has ended with a tribute collection of songs, first to the Beetles in 2017, and to Queen last year. This year, it’s a medley of Everly Brothers songs.
Just as when any concert comes to town, there will be only one performance of “Piano Bar,” McPeak said – and “you will regret missing this fantastic show … It is sold out every year.”
Tickets cost $10 at the door. The show starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville.
