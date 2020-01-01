Fire officials have confirmed that a person died in a fire that broke out in a Ridgeway home Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze happened at 495 Wilson Ave. around 2 p.m., with the Henry County Sheriff's Department closing the street at the intersection of Buena Road.

Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett confirmed there was one fatality, but would not provide further details.

Members of the Ridgeway Fire Department, Ridgeway Rescue Squad and Henry County Public Safety were at the scene. Appalachian Power was also on scene to assist.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

