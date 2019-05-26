Add this to the horrible data you have been hearing recently about the opioid overdose epidemic in Martinsville-Henry County:
Our problem has gotten worse in the past three years.
This area had the highest rate among Virginia’s more than 130 localities for opioid overdose emergency department visits in 2018 after being second-highest in 2017 and fifth-highest in 2016.
These are just further dire elements from the all-out battle on prescription and illegal drugs that are killing your neighbors at the state’s highest rates.
Members of the community came together this past week for a discussion about this crisis, and they heard these stark and increasingly haunting statistics from Ann Marie Gibson, coordinator of Drug Free Martinsville/Henry County Coalition, but with a different perspective about the worsening situation:
2018 – Martinsville/Henry County 25.8 opioid overdoses per 100,000 residents were the highest rate, far surpassing Virginia’s 7.2.
2017 – Martinsville/Henry County 21.2 (second highest), Virginia 8.5.
2016 – Martinsville/Henry County 21.4 (fifth highest); Virginia 8.6.
Statistically that means the county’s problem was about 20% worse last year than it was three years ago.
“Opioid” generally is defined as a class of drug that includes both prescription pain medications and illegal drugs, including such common painkillers as hydrocodone, oxycodone, Percocet, Vicodin, morphine, codeine, fentanyl (stronger than the highly addictive drug heroin), heroin and the maintenance medication methadone.
Many who become addicted to these narcotics first were given them by prescription, and illegal “pill mills” popped up to ensure that those who had become addicted to get a supply, a new link in traditional drug chain.
Law enforcement agencies have made shutting them down a priority, and earlier this month, Joel Smithers who had established a medical practice in Martinsville, was found guilty of 861 federal drugs charges, including writing prescriptions that ultimately caused the death of a woman in West Virginia.
And that’s not uncommon. A recent report by the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner showed that 34 people in Henry County and Martinsville had died from opioid overdoses between 2016 and 2018 (24 for Henry County and 10 for Martinsville).
The number of deaths also has grown in each of those localities. In 2016, there were five fatal opioid overdose deaths in Henry County and none in Martinsville. In 2017, there were nine and two. In 2018, deaths grew to 10 and eight.
Before that, Gibson told the crowd of about 20 gathered Monday at Fieldale United Methodist Church, there were 4,036 deaths in Virginia related to prescription opioid overdoses between 2007 and 2015.
“Deaths from prescription opioid and heroin overdoses increased 38% in Virginia between 2012 and 2014 alone,” Gibson said in her presentation. “Nearly 80% of the over 1,000 fatal drug overdoses in 2014 involved prescription opioids or heroin.”
“All opioid deaths” (prescription and illicit opioid drugs) in Virginia rose from 572 in 2012, to 683 in 2013, to 775 in 2014, to 811 in 2015, to 1,133 in 2016. That was an increase of 98 percent from 2012 to 2016, including an increase of nearly 40 percent from 2015 to 2016.
More than 1,400 deaths were expected in 2017.
Gibson said fatal drug overdose has been the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia since 2013, and that problem has been driven by opioids.
“In 2015 statewide, the number of illicit opioids deaths surpassed Rx [prescription] opioid deaths,” she said. “This trend continued at a greater magnitude in 2016 and 2017. Fentanyl [prescription, illicit and analogs] caused or contributed to death in over 50% of fatal overdoses in 2017.”
She said the problem was much worse in rural areas, which have the highest death rates from illicit opioids, and she said in 2016 Virginia experienced the largest year-over-year increase (38.9%) in the number of fatal overdoses on record.
That death rate was even worse in 2017, but the increase was “only” 7.6%.
Her group and many others are working on this problem by enlightening the community, arming officials with information and evaluating which practices have proven more effective – and which ones have problem ineffective – in trying to get addicts to abstinence.
“Using medications to manage opioid use has very poor success rates,” Gibson said. “The only lasting road to recovery is a lifestyle change in which stress and emotions are managed, and a solid support network is established.
“Tolerance toward opioids [and all other drugs, for that matter] increases with use. A progressively larger amount is needed, which increases the likelihood of overdose.”
She said one study recently calculated that unless a new opiate user doesn’t get into a recovery program, most don’t live beyond 10 years.
“The physical pull of withdrawal is hardest in the first week, as opioids leave the body fairly quickly,” she said. “The rebalancing and repair of the brain takes months, and while the psychological pull of addiction may be strongest for the first 90 days, many different things can trigger a craving for opioids any time.
“Opioid addicts who try to manage their addiction with ‘willpower’ rarely have more than 90 days of sobriety. The majority of those people relapse in less than 30 days. The people who truly succeed in overcoming their addiction are those who work hard to stay in recovery every day for the rest of their lives.”
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry also spoke, and he told the group that he thinks doctors are doing more to monitor prescriptions.
He also said his office is “working on” the concept of having deputies carry the antidote drug naloxone, which they could administer to a person the encounter who has had an overdose.
To do so, Perry said, some issues would need to be addressed, such as making sure naloxone is kept at the proper temperature.
12 questions to ask your doctor before taking opioids:
“Why are you prescribing me an opioid?“Is this the right medication for me?“How long should I take this medication?“How will this medication make me feel?“Are there any side effects from this medication? If so, how can I reduce or prevent them?“Is there a possibility that I will get addicted to this medication? “I have a history of substance abuse disorder. Should I take an opioid?“Addiction runs in my family. Should I take this medication?“Should I start with a shorter prescription or fewer pills?“Are there any non-opioids that I can take as an alternative?“I am currently taking other prescription drugs. Is it safe to take opioids with other medication?”“After I’ve finished this medication, how can I discard it?”