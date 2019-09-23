For his final demolition derby before retirement, Jamie Stokes of Stuart took home a victory.
That same level of success was reached by newcomer Kobe Nester of Claudville — who won his class at his first-ever derby.
The two were among dozens of competitors at Saturday night’s demolition derby at the 67th annual Patrick County Agricultural Fair, which had such an audience that spectators filled the stands and the hills behind them.
In a demolition derby, several drivers compete by deliberately ramming their vehicles into one another. The last drivers whose cars still work are the winners.
“Everybody likes that crinkling of the metal” when the cars crash into each other, Stokes said. Plus, it’s fun for the driver — “I can take my road rage out legally” when competing.
“They [drivers] love to see it hit, bang and crash. I like to see their faces,” he said.
Stokes, who runs Jamie’s Recycling Center in Stuart, said he has been competing in demolition derbies for the past 22 years Now that he and his wife, Megan, have two kids, however — baby Rachel and Remington, almost 4 — his time is better spent with family.
His car on Saturday night was a 1977 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser station wagon that he has had for about 6 months. It won in the V-8 class.
A car can usually be used a couple of times for demolition derbies, he said, and it’s not uncommon for a competitor to go through about two cars a year.
Stokes said that, although he’s stepping aside for now, if his kids are interested in demolition derbies when they get older, he would be happy to go back into the competition with them.
As Stokes steps away, Nester, 18, steps in, and on Saturday he won his class, 6-Cylinder, in a 1995 Oldsmobile station wagon.
“I’ve always had an interest in working on vehicles, and after watching a few [derbies], I thought I would like to try it as well,” he said. “I never thought I’d win my first one, and it’s all thanks to the support of my friends and family, honestly.”
Winners of Heat 1 were J.W. Belcher and Tommy DeHart of Stuart and Braedon Morris and Brandon Hylton of Woolwine.
Heat 2 winners were James Jarecke, of Woolwine, and Cole De-Hart, David Leviner and Stokes, all of Stuart.
Consolation Heat winners were Alan Hamm and Brad Holt of Stuart and Dusty Morricle of Rocky Mount.
Winners of the 6-Cylinder category were Nester, Amanda Foley of Stuart and Zoe Wagoner of Stuart.
Compact Heat winners were George Belcher and Chad McDowell of Stuart and Dusty Moricle and Gavin Worley of Meadows of Dan.
Following Stokes in the featured event were Cole DeHart in second and Tommy DeHart and Morricle tied for third.
The demolition derby was staged by Outdoor Entertainment LLC of Stuart, which is run by Michael Gravely, and is a combination of competition and cooperation, according to a post Rodney Holt made on the Patrick County Demolition Derby’s Facebook page.
“Brad Holt’s car had a fuel pickup issue, left front was flat, belts were off, which cause car to over heat,” Holt wrote.
“Not only did his crew jump on the problems, but James Stokes (Jamie’s Recycling Center), Bailey Holt, April N Alan Hamm, Braeden Morrison, and all their crews ( I’m sure there were others) were in, on, & under, the car to get it ready for the feature.
“We are all competitive, but friends first!”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
