An fire in an outbuilding drew the Martinsville Fire Department to 704 Prospect Hill Dr. in Martinsville at about noon Sunday.
When they arrived, firefighters found a fully involved outbuilding in the backyard of the residence.
The fire was contained, and there was no damage to the home.
But the building, estimated to be 24 x 16 feet, totally was destroyed.
