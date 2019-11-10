The Outstanding Military Veteran Award, traditionally the talk of Martinsville and Henry County on Veterans Day, will be presented on tonight at a celebration of those who served.
This event, at 6 at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett, is the highlight of a series of emotional celebrations that began with a dinner on Saturday night and continue through this week.
Each year, nominations are accepted for the Outstanding Military Veteran Award, which is presented to a deserving veteran who represents what service to the country and the community means.
The award was created in 2009 by the Henry County Board of Supervisors at the suggestion of board member Debra Buchanan and expanded to allow nominations of veterans from both Martinsville and Henry County.
In the now 11 years of this award community members have become diligent about submitting the name, address, phone number and email address — along with an explanation of a veteran’s military service — of someone they feel is most deserving of the award.
“We solicit nominations from the community, through social media and other avenues,” Henry County Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner said. “Once we get the nominations back, there’s a panel of three people who make the decision – one from city, one from county and a third neutral person. And that’s typically someone with a veterans’ service organization who can verify some of the veteran’s service stuff, so we can understand it.
“I’m not a veteran, so I don’t really understand the breadth and the depth of some of that.”
There were eight nominees this year.
“It’s always difficult to narrow it down to the one,” Wagoner said. “Every one of the nominees has given outstanding military service to our country, and they’re also very active in our community.
“All of the veterans who were nominated are still very active here. They’re involved in civic groups and churches and other veterans organizations. It’s just good to have civic-minded individuals that give back to our community. Every opportunity we get to express our appreciation back to them is a good thing.”
Event organizers keep the name of the award winner under wraps until the big reveal.
“We’ve been real successful in keeping it a surprise for the winner for the past several years, so it’s been quite a shock and surprise for the individual when we present that on Veterans Day,” Wagoner said.
The evening’s event has a mix of emotions, from the high of naming the award winner to the solemnity of realizing that so many men and women from Martinsville and Henry County served their country so selflessly. And it has become a meeting ground for military personnel to interact with others.
“It’s always a good group of veterans that come to that. Sometimes, it becomes kind of a reunion of sorts for veterans to get together and socialize and catch up,” Wagoner said. “They take time for remembrance. They also take time to celebrate those who are really dedicated and committed to our country. It’s a good mix of all of it.”
He said honoring and thanking military veterans for their service to the country is important.
“We certainly don’t do enough for our veterans. They gave very generously to our country. Many of our veterans fought overseas and gave many, many years of life away from their families and communities to serve our country and to keep us safe and to give us the freedoms that we have, so that part of it is immeasurable. It’s important that we at least acknowledge that and say thanks to these individuals.”
There are no reservations required to attend the event, and community participation is encouraged.
“They can just show up. It’s open to the public,” Wagoner said. “We strongly encourage the public to come, even if they don’t know any military veterans, they’ll get to know some military veterans. It’s a good time to meet those men and women who graciously served our country.”
Veterans Ball
Sheila Jones, director of marketing for Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, invited local veterans to the Spencer Penn Centre in Spencer for a Veterans Ball at 2-to-5 p.m. Thursday. Organizers from the We Honor Veterans program also stage a similar event in North Carolina.
Jones said that honoring veterans in such a public way keeps those who made sacrifices for their country at the forefront of Americans’ minds.
She also noted that Mountain Valley is passionate about and committed to offering servicemen and women the care they may seek after returning from their time in the military.
This event will feature live music by Dana Bearror, a presentation of colors by VFW Post 7800, the national anthem sung by Shenandoah Shelton and special remarks made by the Rev. Jason Kline.
“We’re hoping for a big turnout,” Jones said.
Some veterans won’t be able to RVSP to the ball this year. For those who are still missing in action or are currently prisoners of war, a special memorial table will be set in their absence.
“We feel that there’s still members of our military that haven’t come home yet and we definitely want to remember them and for them to know that there’s always a place at the table,” Jones said.
Another emotional moment is when the veterans stand to be recognized with a special pin placed upon their lapels.
“It’s the same way for the event we do in North Carolina. There’s not a dry eye,” Jones said. “I think it’s just the fact that not all of the veterans who come have been honored before. It’s also a way for us at Mountain Valley to serve our community. It provides our staff and volunteers an opportunity to serve these men and women and continue to say thank you.”
Veterans are encouraged to reserve their seat and a guest’s seat in advance by calling 888-789-2922.
Highest honors
And at 10 a.m. Tuesday the Bassett Historical Center will present Jerry Perdue, who will deliver a program about the Congressional Medal of Honor.
More than 42 million men and women have served the nation since the Civil War, but only 3,449 have been presented the country’s highest military award.
The lecture will delve into the extraordinary acts of heroism that some of the recipients demonstrated.
This program is free and open to the public.
