Overheated brakes on a long, steep grade sparked a fire of this tractor-trailer loaded with lard Thursday around 11:30 a.m. near Stuart.
 
According to the Stuart Volunteer Fire Department fire crews from around the county responded to the blaze on Jeb Stuart Highway. Eastbound lanes were closed for a portion of the day.
 
No injuries were reported.
 
In addition to the Stuart Fire Department responding departments were Fairystone, Moorefield Store, Patrick Springs, and Woolwine. 
 
Rescue included CCDF Fire and Rescue, Jeb Stuart Rescue Squad, and Patrick County Fire and EMS. 
 
The Patrick County Sheriff’s office assisted with traffic and the incident is being investigated by the Virginia State Police. ​

Bill Wyatt

Reporter

Martinsville Bulletin

martinsvillebulletin.com

204 Broad Street

Martinsville, VA 24112

(276) 638-8801, ext 236

email: bill.wyatt@martinsvillebulletin.com

Twitter: @billdwyatt

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.