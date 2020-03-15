Area residents took to social media Saturday morning to complain that a run on paper products and other necessary items at the Kroger store on Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville wasn’t setting too well with their shopping experience.
“Unbelievable, Kroger this morning looked like they [forecasters] were calling for a blizzard ... out of bread, no toiletries to speak of ... and the meats were sparse,” Jeff Roop of Martinsville wrote on Facebook. “Calm down, people, and y’all don’t do this for the flu that actually kills a lot of people.”
“Ridiculous ... like that in Danville, too,” wrote Karen Randolph Pugh.
Facing similar problems across the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger issued a release Sunday afternoon that addressed the issue and indicated it was not so much an inventory problem as it was a lack of adequate time to restock the shelves.
“Starting Monday, Kroger stores will be open at the regular time of 6 a.m. and will close at a new adjusted time of 10 p.m. On Tuesday, Kroger stores will open at a new adjusted time of 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. until further notice,” the store stated in a release.
The adjustment is being made in order to “make sure shelves are fully stocked and ready to go for customers who need essential supplies during the coronavirus concerns.”
The change in hours affects over 100 Kroger stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio, including the one in Martinsville. Kroger implemented similar changes for its other store lines across the country, such as Harris Teeter.
Shortages of some items — particularly paper products, ground meats, bottled water and disinfectant supplies — have been rampant across the country as shoppers have responded to the pandemic by stockpiling those goods.
Sunday evening the bath tissue aisle at the store on Commonwealth Boulevard was bare as well as much of the canned food aisle.
Essentials such as water and sanitary wipes were in low supply before the weekend raid, and consumers are realizing many of the items they expect to find are just not there.
Employees at Food Lion would not comment about in detail but did say they, too, were running low on many supplies.
Customers looking for alcohol and hand sanitizer were not having any luck, either.
CNN reported that on Sunday a group representing food and retail companies such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo told the State Department that they fear other countries cutting off exports to the U.S., which could make the pandemic worse for lack of supplies.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.