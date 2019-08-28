Tim Nuckles, pastor of the 1,000-member Mercy Crossing church, says his congregation is opposed to the proposed route for the U.S. 220 connector from the North Carolina state line to the U.S. 220/U.S. 58 bypass north of Ridgeway.
Jimmie Ford, who developed and lives in the Farmingdale subdivision, doesn’t like the planned path, either, but he said he could support a variation that moved to the west side of Joseph Martin Highway and more than the 400 feet from his subdivision that is its current route.
Both men spoke Tuesday night at the meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors about what is called Alternative C, which is is the Virginia Department of Transportation’s recommended path for the new road that is under study, which extends from the state line to the existing interchange at Joseph Martin Highway and U.S. 58.
Nuckles’ Mercy Crossing church is at 1978 Joseph Martin Highway.
“For our church it comes across our property really close to our children’s ministry building, and it’s going to affect our long-term plan for the church there,” he said. “I represent about 1,000 members. We have about 500 people who attend on Sunday morning. … A lot of our congregation is very concerned about preferred route C. I’m expressing that concern to the board.”
VDOT’s planners have three alternatives they have been studying. They chose Alternative C because it has less overall environmental impact for the region. A public hearing earlier this month gave residents a chance to ask questions and comment on the plans.
Ford had spoken out after that meeting, but Nuckles took his issues to supervisors.
“I am in favor of the southern corridor. I think it will be a great benefit to our community, but I also need to express concern for our church,” he said. “It comes extremely close to existing buildings. We have 110 acres there. When it comes through there in preferred route C, it will actually cut off most of our acreage so nothing that is planned in the future will be able to take place.
“It loops around our church and comes down to the bottom of the hill. Not only is it going to affect the property, it’s also going to be a lot of noise pollution for our congregation on Sunday mornings, Wednesday nights and all the other activities that take place.”
Ford told the supervisors that he supports a connector being built. He said he initially signed a petition supporting Alternative A, even though it is the longest and most expensive.
Alternative A would be 8.3 miles from U.S. 220 at the North Carolina state line to U.S. 58 at a new interchange 1 mile west of Joseph Martin Highway. It would cost an estimated $757 million. Alternative B would be 7.7 miles to U.S. 58 at Joseph Martin Highway interchange and would cost an estimated $746 million. Alternative C would be 7.4 miles and cost an estimated $616 million.
VDOT sokesman Jason Bond has said VDOT planners believe Alternative C is the “least environmentally damaging practicable alternative,” which means it would have the least impact on aquatic resources and meets the Federal Highway Administration’s design requirements.
“According to federal law, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can only issue water quality permits for the LEDPA. These permits are necessary for a project to advance to future construction,” Bond said.
In an earlier interview, Ford had estimated that the 125 homes in Farmingdale have an average value of $300,000, which he said generates $208,125 annually in property taxes for the county.
He said there are 35 additional lots at Farmingdale that could be developed. “Well, I have 28, and there are seven lots I have sold to other people that plan to build later,” he told the supervisors Tuesday.
Ford has said he feels the preferred path might cause people not to build on the remaining lots. “Instead of people buying houses in Farmingdale, they might be moving out of Farmingdale,” he said.
He also told supervisors that he fears the plan would affect about 140 acres near Farmingdale.
“It [that acreage] already has sewer lines, two water lines right thought the middle of it, lays beautiful, would be excellent for future development,” he said. “If this road is allowed to go in there, it will not be built. It will be only farm land – probably cut hay or graze cows on it.
“The land that I’m talking about, I do not own it. I’m not one bit interested in it. I retired nine years ago. I’m just telling you guys what is available in the county for housing. Housing is already a problem. This land can be beautiful land – water and sewer available. It could be the next Farmingdale. However, somebody else will do it besides me. I just want you to know what could happen.”
Ford said he recently attended a local housing summit. “One thing the whole crowd learned from this was that Martinsville and Henry County [have] very inadequate housing for what is needed,” he said.
Ford showed the supervisors his proposed modification to Alternative C, which would move it to the west side of Joseph Martin Highway. That would move the road farther from Farmingdale, straighten a bad curve and shorten the distance of Alternative C by 1,100 linear feet, which he says would cut the cost of Alternative C by $17.342 million.
“If we tweak route C … I can be very supportive or route C, VDOT’s preferred route,” he said.
