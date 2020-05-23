Two patients in a Martinsville rest home have tested positive for the coronavirus, which, when counting infected staff, brings the total positive cases to five.
Kissito Healthcare, the parent company of Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab, on Saturday notified residents and their family members of the cases.
An earlier resident who had received a positive result later received two negative results on subsequent tests, an earlier notification stated.
On May 15, the facility was notified that a non-clinical employee had tested positive for the coronavirus. Since then, all employees and residents have been tested.
By Saturday, there are 63 positive cases in Henry County, 32 in Franklin County, 24 in Martinsville and 13 in Patrick Country, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Statewide, there are 35,749 confirmed cases with 4,181 hospitalizations and 1,159 deaths, the state reports.
New cases reported Saturday morning and sent to the Bulletin by VDH spokesperson Nancy Bell were:
» Martinsville, five: four females and one male, in their teens and 40’s
» Henry County, two cases, women in their 30’s and 40’s
» Patrick County, two cases, a woman and a man, in their 60’s and 70’s
» Franklin County, two cases, women in their 30’s and 40’s
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
