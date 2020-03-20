Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith says his office is investigating the disappearance of Dontea Gwinn, 22, of Salem Highway in Patrick County.
Gwinn was least seen March 15 at her residence.
Smith says Gwinn "left with an unknown male that she had been in contact with through Facebook messenger" and had not been in contact with her mother in several days.
Gwinn is described having brown hair and hazel eyes and is 5 feet 2 inches tall.
I you have seen Gwinn or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Patrick County Sheriff's Office at 276-694-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.