Patrick County Public Schools and those in neighboring Franklin County will be closed Thursday because of a threat of flooding brought on by a strong surge of storms forecast for the region.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a flood watch, beginning at midnight and extending into Friday morning, for most of south and southwest Virginia.
Henry County and Martinsville also are part of the watch zone.
An extended period of rain and thunderstorms on Thursday are expected to bring as much a 3 to 4 inches of rain along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Some areas could see as many as 5 inches.
The NWS said because of ground saturation that water levels could rise rapidly and cause flooding in low-lying areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.