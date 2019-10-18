The Patrick County Master Gardeners association donated $1,000 to PARC Workshop in Stuart. The money came from proceeds from the group's annual plant sale.
PARC Workshop is a day support facility that encourages independence and fosters social skills for mentally and physically disabled residents of Patrick and Henry counties. Weekday transportation is provided. PARC is serving 18 clients.
PARC's selection as this year's plant sale beneficiary is in keeping with one of PCMG's major goals: “to improve the quality of life through horticulture for special populations such as low income, elderly, or physically challenged,” a press release stated.
The donation will support broadening the Workshop's activities to include gardening, according to PARC Workshop Director Laura Layman. Each client has an individualized service plan. Activities already specified in those plans include shopping trips, exercise sessions, monthly art classes, bingo games and movies at the library.
One client already has expressed interest in gardening, Layman said, and other donations have been made to purchase plant containers and flowers. A tiller is already on the property from 1973 when the Workshop was established. In those early days, furniture refinishing was also taught, but new labor laws enacted in 2017 now preclude that activity.
PCMG is one of many state volunteer organizations affiliated with Virginia Cooperative Extension and dedicated to helping disseminate horticultural information and research from the state's land-grant universities. Topics in that educational outreach include turf, landscape, vegetables, trees and shrubs, and pest management practices.
