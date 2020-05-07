A fourth positive case for the coronavirus has been found in Patrick County.
The West Piedmont Health District made the announcement on Wednesday night in an email from Nancy Bell, the district’s spokesperson.
This case is a female in her 30s with a known exposure to the COVID-19. She has no travel history.
She is being isolated at home, and her close contacts have been identified.
This follows Bell’s announcement Tuesday of a third case in Patrick.
That was a woman in her 60s with unknown exposure and no travel history. She is being isolated at home, and her close contacts have been identified.
Patrick County was one of the last five counties in Virginia to have a positive test. All four have come in the past two weeks.
Bell could not answer questions about patients of COVID-19 in Henry County and Martinsville who had been hospitalized at Sovah-Martinsville. She said that hospitals aren’t required to report to the Virginia Department of Health when a person who was being treated for the virus has been released.
Sovah spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald reiterated Thursday her response from last week when asked about the status of three patients known to have been hospitalized. A fourth from Henry County is known to have died.
“I can continue to confirm we are treating and have treated a few patients that have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) at our Martinsville facility, but we will defer to the VDH for the latest number of cases in our community,” Fitzgerald said in an email.
VDH did not update its statewide data report for about 48 hours – Bell cited “technical difficulties” in a query about that – until sometime Thursday afternoon.
In that update the state has 21,570 confirmed cases.
The death toll rose by about 13% again – to 769 – and the number of hospitalized patients was 2,955.
Henry County has 20 positive cases, and the city of Martinsville two. Franklin County, which also is in the district, now has 24 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.