Patrick County Public Schools announced an altered work schedule for employees and a plan to feed students as that district adheres to the minimum-2-week school closing mandated by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Changes in school schedules are the most immediate effect from the coronavirus pandemic and the expanding cancellations of events and restrictions on public gatherings that have continued to unfold across the region, the state and the nation.
The Historic Home & Garden Week, scheduled for April in Martinsville, was the most noteworthy event to be canceled on Sunday, but more schedule changes are expected as organizers come to grips with the altered lifestyle adopted by the public. The issues surrounding school closings – such as feeding students who typically eat at schools and providing child care for working parents – will continue to evolve.
Patrick County schools officials said 12-month employees will report to work on Monday on regular schedule. Central office administrators and operational directors will meet at 8:30 a.m. A release said principals will report to the central office for a meeting at 10.
Those employees on 10-month schedules are not required to report to work on Monday, but all staff will report to work on Tuesday and Wednesday on regular schedule, which will be counted as workdays, the district said. The district promised to communicate information to families at a later time about the services during the closure.
“I know there is much uncertainty, but together we will work through this situation for our students, our employees and the citizens of Patrick County,” Superintendent Dean Gilbert said in the release. “Please continue to check your school email for updates from me and from your principal or supervisor.”
On Sunday Patrick County said school meals will be available to all students on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of this week. Students will receive both a breakfast and a lunch meal, which will be packaged together.
Meal distribution and pick up plans will be communicated Monday evening.
Martinsville and Henry County schools officials on Saturday had unveiled their early plans to feed students.
Martinsville City Public Schools is opening the cafeterias at Albert Harris Elementary School and Patrick Henry Elementary School daily at 11:30 a.m. for 1 hour to provide meals and snacks free to students and $3.50 per meal for adults. That plan is to be in place by Tuesday, and additional sites may be opened if there is a need.
Henry County schools’ cafeteria staff will prepare meals to be delivered to students’ homes. Bus drivers will deliver meals to families who had expressed a desire to receive meals. If parents want their children added to the list, there is a survey at https://hcschools.iad1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6tkBKKU3C6AMIpD that must be completed by Monday to allow for time to plan for delivery routes.
Estimated delivery times will be shared directly with families who express a desire for delivered meals as soon as routes are available.
