STUART – In December, the area received some welcomed news — the Appalachian Regional Commission awarded Patrick County with a $50,000 grant to address health-access issues.
Assistant Patrick County Administrator Geri Hazelwood worked in collaboration with Nancy Bell, population health manager at West Piedmont Health District, and Leah Manning of West Piedmont Planning District Commission to secure the funding and will co-manage the project.
“We are very excited about working with the health district and other partners to find a solution to our healthcare access issues,” Hazelwood said.
Bell also leads a group called Healthy Patrick County, which has studied health needs in the community since 2017, when Pioneer Community Hospital in Stuart closed its doors. Locals are still feeling the sting of its absence.
“Our cancers are being diagnosed at stage three instead of stage one. It has nothing to do with incompetency. The doctors are working as hard and as fast as they can,” Bell said. “We need to fix it. We need to help them. It’s not sustainable the way that it is.”
The grant will ensure that the team working on health improvement in Patrick County receives expert guidance in its quest to improve access to healthcare, further inhibited by the lack of a transportation system and a continuing need for broadband infrastructure.
“The closing of Patrick County’s hospital and the issue of access to medical care has created a scenario where the team feels it cannot begin to address health concerns without first addressing infrastructure,” Bell said. “Creative and community-specific solutions are needed to ensure citizens receive the very best, most cost-effective medical services.”
The group noted that a request for proposal for professional services will be issued soon and that the consultant’s findings will be presented to Patrick County administration and the Board of Supervisors.
Bell, along with the help of others, has already gathered information to help the consultant with their evaluation of the best way to assist the area.
“Ideally, we want an expert to come in and look at what we have, look at the pros and cons and come up with some kind of solution that we could go after more grant funds for or put our resources together,” Bell said.
The group hopes to put a plan into place before more factors are added onto the list of medically related issues facing the county.
“The Patrick County population is aging and there are going to be medical issues,” Bell said. “There are saw mills there and dangerous occupations and the roads are dangerous. It’s not sustainable the way that it is.”
By bringing in a consultant, the group hopes to explore its options over the next six months and then start to convert their knowledge into action.
“The ultimate goal is that the people of Patrick County have fair and equitable access to healthcare and that at the end of the day, their lifespans aren’t dependent upon their lack of medical services, but their availability of medical services,” Bell said.
That doesn’t mean the job will be easy, mainly because the area lacks a broadband infrastructure.
“Everything we looked at, we had to cross it off. We have some ideas, but we want to see what the consultant says,” Bell said. “We’ve been to some other locations and we’ve seen what some other people are doing. There are several solutions that we have thought of that nobody’s doing, but we want to see what the consultant has in mind.”
Even though specifics about the unique solutions won’t come to light until after the results of the consultation, Bell and her team plan to work hard until the issue resolves.
“We’re like a dog with a bone. We’ve got all the facts,” Bell said. “The worst-case scenario has come to pass. We’re going to fix it with something unique that works in Patrick County and maybe other rural places as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.