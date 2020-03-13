Patrick County Schools Superintendent Dean Gilbert said Thursday night that he expects his schools to resume classes on Monday and operate on a regular schedule – albeit with a review of activities -- following spring break.
In an email to the Bulletin, Gilbert said he had not been informed of any “confirmed or presumptive cases” of the COVID-19 virus in Patrick County.
“Future decisions on school closure will be made in accordance with CDC guidelines, which we are expecting to receive later this evening [Thursday],” he wrote.
“We have postponed our overnight trips for the near future until the situation is mitigated, and we will review our day field trips on a case-by-case basis. Our decisions on sporting events will reflect the guidance that we receive from the Virginia High School League.”
He said school officials did not want students to come to school sick and that officials would “continue to communicate updates to students, staff, and families through our division website, the School Messenger System, and e-mails.
“I think we need to maintain calm preparedness as we move forward. Should a prolonged school closure be required, we will notify everyone regarding the instructional delivery and other related services,” he said.
“We are fortunate that we can utilize the one-to-one devices for our
students in grades 4-12, and our teachers provide appropriate learning activities for our younger students.”
Gilbert said the school system’s custodial staff “continues to clean each day with an emphasis on high touch areas.”
Like officials in all school districts, Gilbert said Patrick officials would continue to encourage the personal hygienic habits that are important to deter the possible spread of the coronavirus.
“As you know, things seem to be changing rapidly,” he said. “Therefore, we will adjust our plans accordingly to ensure that the safety and well-being of staff and students remain our highest priority.”
