Because of the possibility of wintry weather that could bring ice to roads early Friday, Patrick County schools will operate on a 2-hour delay.
The forecast for Friday calls for 100 percent chance of rain and for a chance of freezing rain between 8 and 9 a.m., with ice being more likely in higher elevations and to the north. Little to no accumulation is expected.
High on Friday should reach 45.
