That Friday, two weeks ago, is a day David Stanley said he never will forget. Sitting at his home office computer, Stanley, a graphic designer, answered a phone call from his wife, Tabatha Stanley.
“I could tell in her voice that something was wrong,” David Stanley said. “She told me Kaylee had been in a wreck, and they were going to have to airlift her.”
His daughter, Kayley Stanley, 18, is a student at Patrick Henry Community College. Stunned, David Stanley rushed to the scene, even though he wasn’t quite sure where that was. He found that her vehicle had veered off of a desolate road and flipped multiple times through a wooded area.
“We didn’t even know [where she was]. We just knew the road she was on because there’s no cell signal through there,” David Stanley said. “So I left, and by the time I’d gotten to the scene, they’d already gotten her out of there to where the helicopter was picking her up.”
He said he briefly caught a glimpse of his daughter before she left for Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
“I got to tell her I love her and kiss her hand,” he said.
Then, away she flew to receive treatment for severe head injuries, including brain trauma and swelling, facial fractures and a broken jaw.
Tabatha Stanley and their son, Conner, along with David’s parents, raced to meet him in Horsepasture, and they went to Roanoke and awaited news of Kaylee’s condition.
“This is kind of every parent’s worst nightmare, to have something happen to your kid,” David Stanley said. “And trying – as bad as she is, and especially as she was on [that] Friday when she got here to the hospital – trying to listen to the idea that your child might not survive, it’s just, heart-breaking’s not even the word for it. It’s crushing. It’s devastating. My life would never be normal again.”
Since that day, Kaylee has gone through multiple procedures to stabilize her condition.
“They told us this is going to be a complete roller coaster. We’re not going to stay on uphill swings. We’re going to have falls,” David Stanley said. “They had to remove parts of her skull from brain swelling, and then CT scans showed that it was stabilized, that they didn’t have to do anymore with that. There was a scare that the front had started swelling, like three days into it, but then the next day it was okay. So they’ve been working with that to make sure nothing’s happening there.”
Severe impact to brain
Based on what David Stanley has gleaned from speaking with a team comprised of respiratory doctors, neurosurgeons, nurses, surgical staff and other medical professionals, Kaylee’s brain sustained a severe impact.
Last week a surgical team performed a procedure in preparation for more surgeries on Friday.
“And of course the worst part is that’s her birthday, and she’s got to have more surgeries on her birthday,” Stanley said. “They’ll be repairing multiple facial fractures and a broken jaw.”
Kaylee’s birthday plans might be different, but her family is celebrating every milestone this nearly 19-year-old reaches.
“They said her vitals signs; everything’s looking really good,” her father said. “Her lungs, she’s on a ventilator, but she’s breathing above the ventilator, which means she’s initiating a lot of her breathing. Her kidneys are working properly.”
On the flip side, she developed seizures, but doctors assured the family that seizures are common with head trauma and that they already planned the abnormal brain activity as part of her treatment. Some of Kaylee’s seizures are brief, while others are longer, her father noted.
“The problem is that there’s no kind of known path in head traumas,” David Stanley said.
“Like a lot of other injuries, there are hurdles that you know how far along those are and when you’re crossing those. With head trauma, you don’t really have that.”
Surprising all of her doctors, Kaylee already has made strides toward recovery.
“She actually started responding to commands, like thumbs up. Not just the words. They actually have to pinch her because she’s unconscious, so they have to kind of excite her. So if they pinch her and say, ‘Thumbs up,’ she will give one. It’s not every time, it’s intermittent,” David said. “The doctors said that they have never seen someone come in with that much head trauma and be responding the next day, even intermittently.”
Making progress
Kaylee remains in critical condition and is dealing with a C. Diff and MRSA diagnosis, which the medical team is treating with strong antibiotics. She also still has damaged carotid arteries, can’t open her eyes and can’t use her jaw.
As of Wednesday, she showed signs of improvement, although the family stressed that she is not out of the woods yet.
She has been moved out of intensive care unit and into the progressive care unit. One of the big differences between the two is that the ICU has a nurse to patient ratio of 1:2 and the PCU has up to a 1:5 ratio.
Also as of Wednesday, Kaylee responded correctly to questions using a thumbs up, such as if she lives in Virginia, particulars about her pets and her gender. According to an individual who specializes in brain injury therapy at the hospital, patients typically start responding correctly in a month, but Kaylee did so within two weeks.
The family also mentioned in their most recent update that Kaylee attempted to write letters with her finger, but they weren’t distinguishable. Then she put her hands together near each other, reached out her index fingers and thumbs and made a heart.
David Stanley said that he asked if that meant “love you,” to which she gave a thumbs up. She did the same with Conner a few minutes later.
He attributed his daughter’s fighting spirit to her strong willed personality.
“She’s feisty and sassy and she has her dad’s sarcasm, so she can be hardheaded, which I think has been really good here in the trauma unit,” he said.
Her tenure in the hospital remains uncertain, and after that there will be additional facets to her recovery process.
“They’re saying realistically we’re talking months to years to get her back to what she was. Miraculous things can happen, but realistically we’ve got to plan for a long time and a lot of physical therapy,” he said. “They said head traumas like this change the way you do things. Your body processes food differently. There’s just no way to know what she’s going to face in a physical therapy setting or what she may have to learn.”
Lots of support
Family members noted their thanks for the love and support of the community through cards given, dinners given and visitors.
Family friends and business insurance agents Joy and Jonathan Large started a fundraiser for the family to help cover Kaylee’s medical expenses. In just two days, the GoFundMe account raised more than $19,000 out of the $25,000 goal.
“It’s overwhelming. It’s shocking,” David Stanley said. “We’ve been in this thing where we’re in a shocking situation and how horrific it is, and then we have something like this where it’s shocking at the love and outpouring of love in the community, some people we know, and some people we kind of know. There’s people sharing this to people that we don’t know and they’re giving. It’s unbelievable.”
Another Facebook fundraiser that a family friend started has raised more than $5,000, he said.
“I can’t believe it,” Stanley said. “I can’t believe the situation I’m in for bad reasons, but I can’t believe this for good reasons.”
Others are rallying around the local teen as well. For her birthday this Friday, Patrick Henry Public Schools will collect cards to take to the hospital. Some classes have already started giving Kaylee gifts.
“I mean it’s again, same thing, it’s just unbelievable to see this kind of outpouring. Like Patrick County schools are doing things. The elementary school she volunteered at last year, they brought up handmade cards from a lot of the kids that she had in the classes and a lot of the other kids in the school. That school took up money and sent it. The high school is doing things. The girls basketball team wrote ‘Kaylee’ and hearts on their arms while they played a game,” David said. “I think what’s amazing is that our schools where Kaylee went to, they’re doing these things.”
The love from the education system didn’t stop there. One school group sent the family an Olive Garden dinner. Several students from Henry County Public Schools have also reached out to the family, David noted.
“There are some schools that we know of, that Kaylee didn’t even go to school there, but she has friends there,” David said. “It’s things like that that just blows me away, that she’s touched so many people.”
Caring about others
It’s rather fitting that so many would think of Kaylee in such a trying time because her father said she is passionate about caring for others.
“She definitely has a big heart. She’s always thinking about everybody else before herself. It’s been a little heartbreaking, because I’m getting Amazon notices of things being delivered at home, and when I look at what it is online, it’s Christmas presents that she’s bought to get here, so she’s always thinking of everybody else,” Stanley said. “Like family reunions, any kind of family functions with cousins and everybody, she’s one of the first ones making plans to make sure that we’re going.”
Through all of the heartache and trauma Kaylee’s family and friends have experienced this week, David’s looking forward to getting his Netflix-binging, Oreo-and-milk-dunking, painting, adult-coloring-book artist, volleyball-star, tennis-playing girl back. Until then, he expressed gratitude for everyone who’s shown love and offered support.
“We’ve kind of had to drop everything. My design business, my clients have reached out to say, ‘Look, we have nothing more important than what you’re doing right now.’ My dad owns a plumbing business and it’s been the same way for him. We’ve had a couple of functions at the winery that we had committed to pouring wine at. Friends of ours have just stepped up to say, ‘If you want to do it, we’ll run that for you,’” David said. “Me and my wife have left the hospital for about 15 minutes since Friday. Those kind of things are amazing and important and just knowing the love and the prayers that are out there, and the prayer lists that she’s been added to, it’s just phenomenal.”
Overall, Kaylee’s father expressed that he’s shocked by the juxtaposition of the situation, from his daughter’s injuries to the way the community came together for her.
“The big thing is I want to thank everybody for the love they’ve showered her with,” David said. “She’s my little girl and it is crushing. I just want to thank all of the people who’ve been reaching out and keeping up with stuff.”
